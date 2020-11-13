"Becoming You" is a multi-part documentary show produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The series focuses on the life and development of a child from birth. The creators of "Becoming You" capture the first days of the main characters' lives, carefully observing their first smile, uncertain steps, and those not quite correct but incredibly important words. Viewers get to witness how a child begins to think, draw logical conclusions, and become aware of themselves and their parents. The narration for each episode is provided by Olivia Colman.

Expand