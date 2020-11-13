Menu
Becoming You
1 poster
Becoming You

Becoming You (2020 - 2020)

Becoming You
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 41 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 4 hours 6 minutes

TV series description

"Becoming You" is a multi-part documentary show produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The series focuses on the life and development of a child from birth. The creators of "Becoming You" capture the first days of the main characters' lives, carefully observing their first smile, uncertain steps, and those not quite correct but incredibly important words. Viewers get to witness how a child begins to think, draw logical conclusions, and become aware of themselves and their parents. The narration for each episode is provided by Olivia Colman.
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman Narrator
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.9 IMDb
Seasons
Becoming You - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
Stills
