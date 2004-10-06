Menu
Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad
Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad

Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad (2004 - 2005)

Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad
Production year 2004
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad" is a multi-episode musical anime that tells the story of Yukio Tanaka, a simple and sincere guy who has dreamt of becoming a musician for most of his life. Thanks to his acquaintance with the great guitarist Ryusuke Minami, the main character breaks into the world of show business and even becomes a member of a popular rock band. Tanaka makes true friends and finds great love, which helps him become even better and more talented. "Beck" is a story about the ups and downs of life, the challenges that help us, and the challenges that shape our personality.
Cast
Daisuke Namikawa
Kenji Nojima
Miho Saiki
Taliesin Jaffe
Tomohisa Aso
Shintarou Oohata
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad - Season 1
2004, 26 episodes
 
