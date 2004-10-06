"Beck: Mongolian Chop Squad" is a multi-episode musical anime that tells the story of Yukio Tanaka, a simple and sincere guy who has dreamt of becoming a musician for most of his life. Thanks to his acquaintance with the great guitarist Ryusuke Minami, the main character breaks into the world of show business and even becomes a member of a popular rock band. Tanaka makes true friends and finds great love, which helps him become even better and more talented. "Beck" is a story about the ups and downs of life, the challenges that help us, and the challenges that shape our personality.

