"Bay Yanlış" is a Turkish melodrama about young people navigating modern society. Özgür is the owner of a luxurious restaurant, leading a life filled with fun, challenges, and money. He doesn't believe in love at all, but he is willing to help other naive individuals in their search for it. Ezgi is tired of toxic relationships and wants to find a real man to marry. Özgür can assist her in this quest and plans to teach her special tactics. With their help, Ezgi will be able to attract the man she truly desires.

Expand