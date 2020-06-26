Menu
Bay Yanlis poster
1 poster
Bay Yanlis (2020 - 2020)

Bay Yanlış 18+
Production year 2020
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel FOX Türkiye
Runtime 28 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Bay Yanlış" is a Turkish melodrama about young people navigating modern society. Özgür is the owner of a luxurious restaurant, leading a life filled with fun, challenges, and money. He doesn't believe in love at all, but he is willing to help other naive individuals in their search for it. Ezgi is tired of toxic relationships and wants to find a real man to marry. Özgür can assist her in this quest and plans to teach her special tactics. With their help, Ezgi will be able to attract the man she truly desires.
Cast
Fatma Toptas
Can Yaman
Özge Gürel
Serkay Tütüncü
Gürgen Öz
Sarp Can Koroğlu
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Bay Yanlis - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 14 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
