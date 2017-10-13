The multi-part project "Babylon Berlin," filmed in the genre of neo-noir, is dedicated to the events that took place in Germany in 1929. The central characters of this story are police officer Gereon Rath, who arrived from Cologne to the capital of Germany, and Charlotte Ritter, known to everyone as a stenographer but secretly working as a call girl at night. Gereon is tasked with investigating a notorious case involving blackmail during performances. And Charlotte has a cherished dream: she wants to work in the police force.

