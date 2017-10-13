Menu
Russian
Babylon Berlin poster
IMDb Rating: 8.4
Babylon Berlin

Babylon Berlin (2017 - …)

Babylon Berlin 18+
Production year 2017
Country Germany
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Sky1
Runtime 30 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The multi-part project "Babylon Berlin," filmed in the genre of neo-noir, is dedicated to the events that took place in Germany in 1929. The central characters of this story are police officer Gereon Rath, who arrived from Cologne to the capital of Germany, and Charlotte Ritter, known to everyone as a stenographer but secretly working as a call girl at night. Gereon is tasked with investigating a notorious case involving blackmail during performances. And Charlotte has a cherished dream: she wants to work in the police force.
Вавилон-Берлин - trailer четвертого сезона
Babylon Berlin  trailer четвертого сезона
Creator
Tom Tykwer
Tom Tykwer
Hendrik Handlegten
Achim von Borries
Volker Bruch
Volker Bruch Gereon Rath
Christian Friedel
Christian Friedel Gräf
Ivan Shvedoff
Ivan Shvedoff Alexej Kardakow
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Babylon Berlin - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
Babylon Berlin - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 8 episodes
 
Babylon Berlin - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 12 episodes
 
Babylon Berlin - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 12 episodes
 
Season 5
TBA,
 
