Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens 2020 episode 9 season 2
"Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" season 2 all episodes
Never Too Old
Season 2 / Episode 118 August 2021
Stop! Nora Time
Season 2 / Episode 218 August 2021
Charlie's Angels
Season 2 / Episode 325 August 2021
Edmund's Back
Season 2 / Episode 41 September 2021
Don't F**k With Grandmas
Season 2 / Episode 58 September 2021
Nora Meets Brenda
Season 2 / Episode 615 September 2021
Tales From the Blackout
Season 2 / Episode 722 September 2021
Shadow Acting
Season 2 / Episode 829 September 2021
The Simple Life
Season 2 / Episode 96 October 2021
Home
Season 2 / Episode 1013 October 2021
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Аквафина: Нора из Куинса» Эдмунд наслаждается жизнью в Лос-Анджелесе. Бабушка делится с Брендой знаниями о китайской кухне и обычаях, а Норе предстоит решить личную проблему, когда ее автомобиль ломается в Нью-Мексико.
