Kinoafisha TV Shows Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens Seasons Season 2 Episode 8

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens 2020 episode 8 season 2

"Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" season 2 all episodes
Never Too Old
Season 2 / Episode 1 18 August 2021
Stop! Nora Time
Season 2 / Episode 2 18 August 2021
Charlie's Angels
Season 2 / Episode 3 25 August 2021
Edmund's Back
Season 2 / Episode 4 1 September 2021
Don't F**k With Grandmas
Season 2 / Episode 5 8 September 2021
Nora Meets Brenda
Season 2 / Episode 6 15 September 2021
Tales From the Blackout
Season 2 / Episode 7 22 September 2021
Shadow Acting
Season 2 / Episode 8 29 September 2021
The Simple Life
Season 2 / Episode 9 6 October 2021
Home
Season 2 / Episode 10 13 October 2021
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Аквафина: Нора из Куинса» рэперша непреднамеренно становится актрисой. По ходу развития событий Уолли получает откровение после встречи со старыми друзьями. В другом месте Эдмунд решает осуществить свою мечту.

