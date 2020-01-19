In the 2060s, space travel has become possible, and "Avenue 5" is one of the luxurious liners cruising through open space with thousands of passengers on board. It offers all the amenities, but no entertainment can ease the lives of people who have just learned that their eight-week cruise will last three and a half years. Captain Clark, the eccentric owner of the ship Judd, his assistant Iris, awkward second engineer Billy, and nihilistic customer relations officer Matt must come up with a plan to fix everything.

Expand