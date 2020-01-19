Menu
Ratings
5.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
5 posters
Avenue 5

Avenue 5 (2020 - 2022)

Avenue 5 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 8 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

In the 2060s, space travel has become possible, and "Avenue 5" is one of the luxurious liners cruising through open space with thousands of passengers on board. It offers all the amenities, but no entertainment can ease the lives of people who have just learned that their eight-week cruise will last three and a half years. Captain Clark, the eccentric owner of the ship Judd, his assistant Iris, awkward second engineer Billy, and nihilistic customer relations officer Matt must come up with a plan to fix everything.
Avenue 5  trailer второго сезона
Creator
Armando Iannucci
Armando Iannucci
Lenora Crichlow
Lenora Crichlow Billie McAvoy
Zach Woods
Zach Woods Matt Spencer
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird Rav Mulcair
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie Ryan Clark
Suzy Nakamura
Suzy Nakamura Iris Kimura
Series rating

5.7
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Avenue 5 - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
Avenue 5 - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 8 episodes
 
Stills
