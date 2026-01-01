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Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird
Date of Birth
27 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Luther
(2010)
8.4
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time
(2017)
8.1
Spooks
(2002)
Filmography
Betrayal
Thriller, Drama
2026, Great Britain
5.4
Clarissa
Clarissa
Drama
2026, USA
7
I, Jack Wright
Drama, Crime, Detective
2025, Great Britain
6.2
Rumours
Rumours
Comedy
2024, Canada / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
6.1
Citadel
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
6.5
Knock at the Cabin
Knock at the Cabin
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Persuasion
Persuasion
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Old
Old
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
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