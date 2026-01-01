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Nikki Amuka-Bird
Nikki Amuka-Bird Nikki Amuka-Bird
Kinoafisha Persons Nikki Amuka-Bird

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Nikki Amuka-Bird

Date of Birth
27 February 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Luther 8.4
Luther (2010)
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time 8.4
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time (2017)
Spooks 8.1
Spooks (2002)

Filmography

Betrayal
Betrayal
Thriller, Drama 2026, Great Britain
Clarissa 5.4
Clarissa Clarissa
Drama 2026, USA
I, Jack Wright 7
I, Jack Wright
Drama, Crime, Detective 2025, Great Britain
Rumours 6.2
Rumours Rumours
Comedy 2024, Canada / Germany / Hungary
Watch trailer
Citadel 6.1
Citadel
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Knock at the Cabin 6.5
Knock at the Cabin Knock at the Cabin
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Persuasion 5.8
Persuasion Persuasion
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Old 6.2
Old Old
Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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