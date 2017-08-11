Menu
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Atypical

Atypical (2017 - …)

Atypical 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 19 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Atypical" is a multi-series American drama created by the online company Netflix. The show revolves around an eighteen-year-old boy named Sam Gardner, who has been living with autism spectrum disorder his entire conscious life. As Sam enters high school, he becomes more interested in the lives of teenagers and eventually tells his family that he wants to have a girlfriend. While the main character tries to navigate his personal life, his closest relatives also attempt to solve some personal problems of their own...
Creator
Robia Rashid
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jennifer Jason Leigh Elsa Gardner
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Doug Gardner
Keir Gilchrist
Keir Gilchrist Sam Gardner
Brigette Lundy-Paine
Brigette Lundy-Paine Casey Gardner
Amy Okuda
Amy Okuda Julia Sasaki
TV series in Collections
Series rating

8.5
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Atypical - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 8 episodes
 
Atypical - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
Atypical - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 10 episodes
 
Atypical - Season 4 Season 4
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
