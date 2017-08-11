"Atypical" is a multi-series American drama created by the online company Netflix. The show revolves around an eighteen-year-old boy named Sam Gardner, who has been living with autism spectrum disorder his entire conscious life. As Sam enters high school, he becomes more interested in the lives of teenagers and eventually tells his family that he wants to have a girlfriend. While the main character tries to navigate his personal life, his closest relatives also attempt to solve some personal problems of their own...

