Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Altered Carbon
Seasons
Altered Carbon All seasons
Altered Carbon
18+
Production year
2018
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
8.4
Rate
11
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Altered Carbon"
Season 1
10 episodes
2 February 2018
Season 2
8 episodes
27 February 2020
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree