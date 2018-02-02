Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Altered Carbon poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Altered Carbon Seasons

Altered Carbon All seasons

Altered Carbon 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Altered Carbon"
Altered Carbon - Season 1 Season 1
10 episodes 2 February 2018
 
Altered Carbon - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 27 February 2020
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more