"Alex the Fierce" is a series based on real events. Alex the Fierce, also known as Alexander Yukhnovsky, was a collaborator with the fascists in the past, who executed, killed, and tortured hundreds of people. There was a rumor that he was dead, but investigators know that it's not true. They start following the trail of this cunning predator, finding only more bodies. Even the tiniest pieces of evidence are destroyed during the case, and witnesses are dying one after another. Many criminals get involved in the story. Will they catch the Fierce one?

