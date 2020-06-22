Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleks Lyutyy poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aleks Lyutyy

Aleks Lyutyy (2020 - 2020)

Алекс Лютый 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 47 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 9 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

"Alex the Fierce" is a series based on real events. Alex the Fierce, also known as Alexander Yukhnovsky, was a collaborator with the fascists in the past, who executed, killed, and tortured hundreds of people. There was a rumor that he was dead, but investigators know that it's not true. They start following the trail of this cunning predator, finding only more bodies. Even the tiniest pieces of evidence are destroyed during the case, and witnesses are dying one after another. Many criminals get involved in the story. Will they catch the Fierce one?
Cast
Cast
Dmitriy Mulyar
Dmitriy Mulyar
Yury Itskov
Yury Itskov
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Gennadiy Smirnov
Gennadiy Smirnov
Dirk Martens
Dirk Martens
Aleksey Kirsanov
Aleksey Kirsanov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Aleks Lyutyy - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Киноафиша.инфо 12 November 2023, 19:34
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение, спасибо 😌
Ирина Бурима (Ветошкина) 12 November 2023, 02:30
Помилуйте,нельзя же делать всех подряд работников правоохранительных органов такими тупыми!!!По сериалу им одна дорога:увольнение за… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more