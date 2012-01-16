Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Alcatraz
Seasons
Alcatraz All seasons
Alcatraz
12+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
8.6
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Alcatraz"
Season 1
13 episodes
16 January 2012 - 26 March 2012
