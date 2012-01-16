Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Alcatraz (2012 - 2012)

Alcatraz
Production year 2012
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 9 hours 19 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Alcatraz" is a fantastical detective story about the disappearance and sudden return, many years later, of several prisoners from the most famous prison in US history. The main character of the story is Dr. Diego Soto, who has spent years studying Alcatraz. He is the world's foremost expert on all the secret passages, security systems, myths, and mysteries of this impregnable fortress. He is tasked with unraveling the mystery of the enigmatic escape of a group of inmates and guards in the mid-20th century.
Creator
Elizabeth Sarnoff
Sam Neill
Sam Neill Emerson Hauser
Robert Forster
Robert Forster Raymond Archer
Parminder Nagra
Parminder Nagra Dr. Lucille Banerjee
Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia Diego Soto
Jason Butler Harner
Jason Butler Harner Deputy Warden Elijah Bailey Tiller
Series rating

8.6
11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Season 1
2012, 13 episodes
 
Леонид Храмов 20 January 2025, 23:34
Для любителей детективов и фантастики сериал подходит. Хотелось бы знать будет ли 2 сезон.
