OKO Agency is the last hope for people whose loved ones are considered missing and the police refuse to assist in their search. However, it is not just a private detective agency. Under one roof, representatives of completely different professions have gathered: a former detective, a psychologist, an experienced volunteer, and even a psychic! Only thanks to their coordinated work and Vika's incredible gift to recognize the energy flows of missing people, the most hopeless cases have been solved, desperate parents have been reunited with their beloved children, husbands have found their wives, and wives have found their husbands.

