Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Agentstvo O.K.O. poster
Agentstvo O.K.O. poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Agentstvo O.K.O.

Agentstvo O.K.O. (2020 - …)

Агентство О.К.О. 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ТВ-3
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

OKO Agency is the last hope for people whose loved ones are considered missing and the police refuse to assist in their search. However, it is not just a private detective agency. Under one roof, representatives of completely different professions have gathered: a former detective, a psychologist, an experienced volunteer, and even a psychic! Only thanks to their coordinated work and Vika's incredible gift to recognize the energy flows of missing people, the most hopeless cases have been solved, desperate parents have been reunited with their beloved children, husbands have found their wives, and wives have found their husbands.
Cast
Cast
Daniela Stoyanovich
Daniela Stoyanovich
Rina Grishina
Rina Grishina
Viktoriya Tarasova
Viktoriya Tarasova
Igor Stam
Igor Stam
Artem Eshkin
Artem Eshkin
Evgeniy Venediktov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Agentstvo O.K.O. - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more