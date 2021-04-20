Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Afera poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Afera

Afera (2021 - …)

Афера 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 13 minutes
Streaming service KION
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes

TV series description

The series "A Scam" tells the story of the lives of the inhabitants of a Russian countryside. For many years, the three Popov brothers have been terrorizing all the residents of the settlement. However, the situation changed during the coronavirus epidemic. The Popovs strictly observed the self-isolation regime, and for the first time in a long time, the neighbors were able to breathe freely. After the announcement of the end of the quarantine, the villagers decided not to tell the Popovs about it. But it turns out that maintaining the legend is not as easy as it seems.
Афера - trailer первого сезона
Afera  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Cast
Sergey Stepin
Sergey Stepin
Danil Steklov
Danil Steklov
Svetlana Listova
Svetlana Listova
Andrey Kochinov
Andrey Kochinov
Mihail Konovalov
Mihail Konovalov
Aleksandr Volohov
Aleksandr Volohov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Afera - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more