The series "A Scam" tells the story of the lives of the inhabitants of a Russian countryside. For many years, the three Popov brothers have been terrorizing all the residents of the settlement. However, the situation changed during the coronavirus epidemic. The Popovs strictly observed the self-isolation regime, and for the first time in a long time, the neighbors were able to breathe freely. After the announcement of the end of the quarantine, the villagers decided not to tell the Popovs about it. But it turns out that maintaining the legend is not as easy as it seems.

