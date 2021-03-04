"I'm Not Joking" is a Russian comedy show that tells the story of a woman named Lena. She is about to celebrate her fiftieth birthday soon. Lena's most valuable possessions are her two ex-husbands and her dog. Her life is constantly "poisoned" by three bank loans. Everyone around advises Lena to find a new man who will support, love, and protect her. But what does the woman herself want? As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Lena dreams of shining on stage and making people laugh. She craves applause and attention because Lena is a stand-up comedian. This Russian woman is ready to talk about her life for hours, as long as someone is willing to listen.

