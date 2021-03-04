Menu
Russian
Ya ne shuchu poster
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Ya ne shuchu

Ya ne shuchu (2021 - 2021)

Я не шучу 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"I'm Not Joking" is a Russian comedy show that tells the story of a woman named Lena. She is about to celebrate her fiftieth birthday soon. Lena's most valuable possessions are her two ex-husbands and her dog. Her life is constantly "poisoned" by three bank loans. Everyone around advises Lena to find a new man who will support, love, and protect her. But what does the woman herself want? As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Lena dreams of shining on stage and making people laugh. She craves applause and attention because Lena is a stand-up comedian. This Russian woman is ready to talk about her life for hours, as long as someone is willing to listen.
Я не шучу - trailer
Ya ne shuchu  trailer
Cast
Anatoliy Belyy
Yelena Novikova
Aleksey Rozin
Lidiya Kuznetsova
Nikolay Shrayber
Aleksandr Mazaev
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Ya ne shuchu - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
