The series "Little Voice" transports the viewer to the picturesque New York, which is full of inspiration and romance. However, not many people can handle the fast pace and endless hustle of the metropolis. The main heroine, Bess King, is an aspiring singer and composer who dreams of finding success in it. Her lack of confidence and fear of public performances hinder her talent from fully blossoming. Most of the time, the girl has to sacrifice her desires to pay the family bills. In such chaos, it will be even more difficult to believe in oneself and find one's true identity.

