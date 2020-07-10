Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Little Voice poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Little Voice

Little Voice (2020 - 2020)

Little Voice 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The series "Little Voice" transports the viewer to the picturesque New York, which is full of inspiration and romance. However, not many people can handle the fast pace and endless hustle of the metropolis. The main heroine, Bess King, is an aspiring singer and composer who dreams of finding success in it. Her lack of confidence and fear of public performances hinder her talent from fully blossoming. Most of the time, the girl has to sacrifice her desires to pay the family bills. In such chaos, it will be even more difficult to believe in oneself and find one's true identity.
Cast
Cast
Sean Teale
Sean Teale
Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper
Brittany O'Grady
Brittany O'Grady
Colton Ryan
Colton Ryan
Shalini Bathina
Shalini Bathina
Kevin Valdez
Kevin Valdez
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
List of 2020 American series List of 2020 American series

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Little Voice - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Little Voice
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more