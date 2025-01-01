Dib
That's it Zim! This has to stop!
Zim
I'm afraid I don't know what you're talking about.
Dib
Look at you! You've gone too far! You're a hideous blob of stolen organs!
Zim
I've been working out.
Zim
[hacks up a child's intestine and slurps it back up, then opens his mouth to reveal the stolen organs in his throat]
Dib
You think you can fool a trained medical professional?
Zim
Yes.
Dib
I suppose you've got a heart in there?
Zim
Six of them.
Dib
Intestines?
Zim
Large or small?
Dib
Spleen?
Zim
In three different colors.
Dib
What about lungs?
Zim
[pauses for a second, then uses his robotic spider legs to lift himself into the ceiling to go find lungs]
Dib
You won't find lungs on my watch Zim!