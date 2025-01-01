Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Invader ZIM Quotes

Invader ZIM quotes

Dib You're just jealous...
Zim This has nothing to do with jelly!
Dib [commenting on his teacher, Ms. Bitters] Someone said she's existed from time immemorial and they just built the school around her.
Zim Ha! Watch Dib! Watch as I bring a royal audience to the downfall of the human race!
Dib I don't wanna watch that.
Zim Oh. Ok... WAIT! THAT'S TOO BAD!
Tak The great thing about your people Dib is that, most of them don't notice. All they see is another faceless corporate venture! Not a plan for world conquest!
Dib Wait, is there really a difference?
Zim WHY WAS THERE BACON IN THE SOAP?
Gir I made it myself!
Zim Oh, such tacos will I give!
Ms. Bitters [commenting on the children's fundraising results] Your performances were some of the worst in school history! Your parents will all receive phone calls instructing them to love you less now!
Zim The Planet Jackers home world orbits a dying star. They throw planets into it like firewood to keep it burning. And now they have the Earth.
Gir YAY!
Zim No, Gir. That's bad.
Zim Do you know what this means?
Gir Yes!
Zim You don't really do you?
Gir [whimpers]
Zim It means we won't get to destroy it! Our mission will be a total failure! Imagine the Irken armada showing up and the entire planet is missing!
Professor Membrane What's your brother doing this time? He's not trying to raise the dead again, is he? Always with the dead, that boy!
Gaz ...He's talking...
Professor Membrane Oh, is that all? Daughter, some people like to talk. Your brother likes to talk about insane things! Maybe he'd become less insane if you listened!
Gaz But his voice fills me with a terrible rage!
Professor Membrane [chuckles] I know it does, honey. I know it does.
Zim You dare agree with me? Prepare to meet your horrible doom!
Dib My head's not big! Why does everyone say that?
Zim Good question. I don't care!
Gir I'm gonna roll around on the floor for a while. KAY?
Almighty Tallest Red So, you're saying the humans are dumb, yet... tall. HOW IS THAT EVEN POSSIBLE? How can anything tall be dumb?
Almighty Tallest Purple [With his mouth full] Yeah, huh? Huh? Huh? Huh? Can you imagine, huh? Huh? Huh?
Zim They locked down their fortress - with locks!
[Zim has sent GIR to attack Dib. GIR is poking at his controls making him spin in circles. An alarm that sounds like a car alarm]
Zim [to self] Hmm, maybe he's not such a bad evil minion after all.
Dib [to gir] Hey! Go away!
GIR Okey dokey!
[flies away]
Dib [out of breath] Sorry... I'm late... horrible nightmare visions!
Ms. Bitters It's called life Dib, sit down!
Dib [breaks a pencil in half and sticks one half up his nose] Ms. Bitters, I think a pencil is lodged in my brain. Can I go to the nurse?
Ms. Bitters How far in your brain?
Dib ...pretty far...
Ms. Bitters Alright. Take the auxiliary hall pass.
[Points to a radiator with "HALL PASS" spray painted on it]
Hall Monitor Hey, where's your hall pass?
Zim [ignores the question and gets an idea] Say, you're full of organs aren't you?
Hall Monitor Why yes, yes I am.
Zim And you wouldn't notice if you were, say, missing a few?
Hall Monitor [ponders this for a second] Probably not.
Zim Gir come to the observatory!
Gir [peaks his head in] yesss?...
Zim What have you done to the telescope?
Gir Nothing.
Zim Nothing? You haven't touched it? Something is broken and it's not your fault?
Gir I know I'm scared too!
Kid Man Dib, you think just because someone looks different you can call them an alien?
Zim I put the fires out.
Almighty Tallest Red You made them worse!
Zim Worse... or better?
Dib You can't make me look! I'll just shut my eyes!
Zim Oh, you'll open them. You have to breathe sometime.
Dib No I - Wait a minute, what do my eyes have to do with breathing?
Zim You expect me to pay to ride this filthy contraption? Have you the brain worms?
[Drawing a pig]
Gaz The pig... COMMANDS ME!
Dib [commenting on the school's fundraising video] Why don't they take the money spent on candy and prizes and use it to buy desks?
Ms. Bitters That answer wasn't in the video.
Gir [falls onto the floor] Hi floor! Make me a sammich!
Zim At the end of this wormhole lies... A ROOM WITH A MOOSE!
Dib NOOOO!... wait a minute, did you say a room with a moose?
Zim Yes. Your fear is overwhelming, no?
Dib ...Um no... What's so scary about a room with a stupid moose in it? I mean, yeah that's a big moose, but really?
Zim Oh, I will show you! Prepare your bladder for emanate release!
Almighty Tallest Purple It's not stupid, it's advanced.
Zim Ms. Bitters, I have a MIGHTY NEED to use the restroom once again.
Ms. Bitters Ok, but that's your last restroom break for the rest of the school year!
Professor Membrane Kids I'm home!
[sees Gaz, but not Dib]
Professor Membrane Where's your brother?
Gaz He's out. Let's go!
Professor Membrane No, no! It's family night, that means everyone! If he doesn't get back soon we'll have to put it off till next year!
Gaz What about the rest of this year?
Professor Membrane Well...
[contacts his co-worker, Simmons]
Professor Membrane Simmons, how does my schedule look for the rest of this year?
Simmons Busy Sir! Very busy! Wait! Something just opened up in September! Oh, scratch that it just filled up!
[hangs up]
Professor Membrane No good honey, it has to be today! And I've got a cure to discover at 9:30, so if he doesn't get back soon we'll have to cancel the whole thing!
Dib We can't leave him like this! He's vulnerable! We can stop his reign of terror!
Gaz All I want is to have some pizza, hang out with dad, and not let your weirdness mess up my day!
Dib REIGN OF TERROR, GAZ! REIGN OF TERROR!
Zim You're nothing Earth boy! Go home and shave your giant head of smell with your bad self!
Dib ...Ok... There's all kinds of things wrong with what you just said...
Zim THEY BOOBYTRAPPED THEIR SUN SOMEHOW!
Ms. Bitters As you can see children, our society is nothing more than a parlous house of cards, destined to collapse under it's own weight!
Zim Invader's blood marches through my veins like giant radioactive rubber pants! The pants command me! Do not ignore my veins!
Control Brain Irken Invader Zim singlehandedly ruined Operation Impending Doom!
Zim RUINED? I BLEW UP MORE THAN ANY OTHER INVADER!
Almighty Tallest Red YOU BLEW UP ALL THE OTHER INVADERS!
Zim [waves his hand in dismissal]
Control Brain You will be re-encoded. No longer an Invader, you will forever be banished to the Irken snacking planet of Foodcourtia.
Zim Zim needs no vacation!
[Dib's hand gets bit by a dog and he sucks on the wound]
Dib Hey... I'm delicious...
[Dib runs up to Gaz and holds out his hand]
Dib Gaz, taste me! I'm delicious!
[Gaz backs away slowly and runs off]
Zim I thought the Tallest killed you?
Invader Skoodge Yeah, but I'm ok now.
Zim [looking over the town for a telescope he can use] There's one, but it belongs to the Dib human.
Gir So? He seems nice!
Zim We want to destroy these people! Not ask them for help! The very thought of it makes me... make little... sicky noises...
Gaz Why do you have to have a head?
Krazy Taco Employee Here's the tacos you ordered. Have a nice day.
Zim [throws a wad of cash at Krazy Taco Employee] Shut your noise tube taco human!
[after Zim has harvested organs from children to appear more human]
Dib Your stupid plan won't work Zim, you'll never pull this off...
Zim You speak craziness Earth boy! More organs means more human! It will work!
News reporter How did you know he was an alien?
Scientist Well we noticed he had no friends.
Dib That's it Zim! This has to stop!
Zim I'm afraid I don't know what you're talking about.
Dib Look at you! You've gone too far! You're a hideous blob of stolen organs!
Zim I've been working out.
Zim [hacks up a child's intestine and slurps it back up, then opens his mouth to reveal the stolen organs in his throat]
Dib You think you can fool a trained medical professional?
Zim Yes.
Dib I suppose you've got a heart in there?
Zim Six of them.
Dib Intestines?
Zim Large or small?
Dib Spleen?
Zim In three different colors.
Dib What about lungs?
Zim [pauses for a second, then uses his robotic spider legs to lift himself into the ceiling to go find lungs]
Dib You won't find lungs on my watch Zim!
Dib Today things are gonna change! I'm not just gonna sit back and watch Zim get away with his things he do!
Gaz [mocking Dib] Things he do? What's your problem?
Zim Don't worry officer, everything is fine! There's a squid's brain in your head!
School Nurse He's missing his liver. That's how some kids react to the cafeteria food. The lucky ones.
GIR Aww, but I wanna watch the Scary Monkey Show!
Almighty Tallest Red Fire some kinda laser... thingie at 'em; RIGHT NOW!
Nik Hey look, there's a binary system. That's a pair of stars orbiting around each other. Ever been to a binary system before?
Oog-Ah Mmm...
Nik Would it... would it kill you to say something?
Oog-Ah Quiet or I'll eat your head. Is that enough words for you?
Nik I... I was just making conversation...
Zim We cannot fail Gir. For even as a small Irken smeet my dream has been to pass probing day like a Slorbees passes her young - jiggly and full of juice!
Professor Membrane Where's your brother?
Gaz He's in a pig filled netherworld cleaning out toilets with his head.
Professor Membrane [thinks Gaz is joking] Ah! You're my funny child!
Dib You see Gaz, to defeat my enemy, I must study my enemy, then become my enemy, then move in with my enemy, then wear my enemy's clothes, and then...
Gaz [interrupts Dib] You're in my light.
Zim Gir, remember with your brains, you must behave like a human dog monster. Do you understand?
Gir I really don't!
Zim Gir! Human dogs don't speak!
Gir Ohhhhh
Zim Now go answer the door!
Gir [runs away screaming]
Professor Membrane [shakes head] My poor insane son.
[Zim is piloting a giant robot mech and absentmindedly destroying Irk's surface]
Soldier But Sir, we're still on our home planet!
Zim SILENCE!
[points to another solider]
Zim TWIST THOSE NOBS! TWIST THOSE NOBS!
[points to a different soldier]
Zim YOU! PULL SOME LEVERS! PULL SOME LEVERS!
[laughs evilly]
Zim YOU DARE TELL ME WHAT I ALREADY KNOW!
Gir Did you know that?
Zim OF COURSE I... YOUR LEGS ARE STUPID!
Zim On Monday we settle this like children!
Gir Your methods are stupid! Your progress has been stupid! Your intelligence is stupid! For the sake of the mission, you must be terminated!
Zim THE EARTH IS SAVED! I DID IT GIR! Now let's go destroy it!
Zim As soon as we defeat Tak I'm going to feed your brains to my robot!
Dib Deal!
Gir YAY BRAINS!
[aliens have mistaken Zim for a Human and abducted him]
Zim But I'm not Human!
[Zim takes off his disguise]
Zim See! Not Human! I can see how you could be fooled but...
Alien 1 You are Human! We have proof!
[plays a video of Zim and Dib in school]
Dib I know what you are Zim!
Zim Yup! I'm Human! Human! Human! Human! Just look at my neck!
[video ends]
Zim ...I was lying! Surely you've heard of the mighty Irken race?
Alien 2 Nope! We don't get that TV no more!
Zim We've been seen out of our disguises!
Gir But Dib sees us all the time and he knows where we live.
Zim Heh. Dib. No, this is different. This is serious!
Ms. Bitters Class, I would like to introduce the newest, hopeless appendage to the student body.
Dib Chickenfoot, come back! You're not a freak! You're just stupid!
Shabby Guy I want my slaw!
Eric You have your slaw, sir!
Shabby Guy I want my slaw!
Eric You have your slaw, sir!
Shabby Guy I want my slaw!
Eric You have your slaw, sir!
Zim If I am elected, Dib's head will be removed and filled with salted nuts!
Gaz If my day is ruined due to your magical stupidity, I will make you wish you had rabid weasels teleported into your skull instead of having a sister! I will wait until you sleep and chew on your eyeballs after I pluck them out!
Zim Ahhh! The hideous mutant squid has escaped again and has created an army of cyborg zombie soldiers to do its evil bidding!
Zim GIR stop that singing!
Zim OBEY THE FIST!
Gir YAY! WE'RE DOOMED!
Dib Gaz, I'm trapped in a frozen wasteland!
Gaz Who isn't?
Dib What does identifying blotches have to do with our future careers?
Ms. Bitters Oh, you poor doomed child.
Zim Clean, lemony fresh victory is mine!
Ms. Bitters The lesson here is that dreams inevitably lead to hideous implosions.
[Gaz grabs a baseball bat and proceeds to go to the mall to get a Game Slave 2]
Professor Membrane Wait, where do you think you're going?
Gaz To the mall. Game Slave 2 goes on sale at midnight! I need one!
Professor Membrane Oh, alright then, have fun! Just one thing, take your brother with you, it can be dangerous out there!
Gaz That's what the bats for.
[a robotic claw takes the bat away from Gaz]
Gaz Awww
Dib [getting ready to watch his favorite show] I've been waiting all night to see this, she can wait to get her stupid game!
Professor Membrane Son, video games development hand eye coordination and make kids into better human beings!
Dib Oh ok, but only after the show is over.
Gaz [growls in anger]
Zim ONWARD TO VENGEANCE!
Gir He's getting eaten by a shark!
Gaz What you need is to give the Game Slave to me, or I will plunge you into a nightmare world from which there is no waking!
Zim VICTORY!
Dib What do you mean victory? Your robot exploded and you didn't destroy me!
Zim It was a trick! Yes, my plan was to um, steal this camera from you, so that you couldn't show these pictures! Ha!
Zim Now to unleash stupidity on your entire brain!
Zim Gir get away from that power amplifier!
Gir But...
Zim I should worry less about what a baby can do and worry more about the damage you can do! Stay away from the power amplifier, it's sending out deadly waves of stupidness!
Zim Dib you've really sunk low if you think your little sister can help you! I made that containment chamber myself and I would destroy you right now if I didn't get so much amusement from watching you try to get him out.
[Gaz gently taps the containment chamber and it cracks and breaks open]
Dib Dad, this is Zim. You know, the alien.
Professor Membrane And what country is the little green boy from?
Zim If those levels go critical, even slightly, the brain parasite will escape into the base and bring about a pain unlike any known form of pain!
Mr. Sludgey But Zim and Dib were wrong that day, Santa wasn't destroyed. Santa lives on.
Child In the hearts and minds of us all?
Mr. Sludgey No! In space, gathering power! And every Christmas he returns to Earth and that's why we all live in this protective dome!
[alarm goes off]
Mr. Sludgey Looks like Santa's here now! Raise the shields children!
[after witnessing Zim get his brain eaten out by a giant parasite]
Almighty Tallest Purple I'm going to throw up.
[vomits offscreen]
Almighty Tallest Red NOOO! Not on the doughnuts!
Zim Well, my evil plan was a success.
Gir No it wasn't!
Zim Silence!
Woman My heart explodes with joy!
[collapses]
Professor Membrane Good morning son, your little foreign friend is here to see you.
[gestures at Zim]
Dib Dad! That's the alien! THE ALIEN!
Professor Membrane [chuckles] Of course he is! You two have fun!
[leaves the room]
Zim You can't escape by teleporter little Gaz. I cut the power! Your pitiful rescue attempt is nothing but a pitiful failure! Stupid stinkin' humans!
Gaz Doesn't this station have escape pods?
Zim Of course, they're right over there.
[Gaz proceeds to walk to the escape pods]
Zim Stupid, stupid - wait ahhhgghh!
Gir Aw, I wanted to explode.
[Zim has been yelling to get the attention of the Tallest for hours]
Almighty Tallest Red I was curious to see when you'd shut up on your own. But it's been three hours now Zim! THREE HOURS! So what is it?
Gir I'm gonna sing the doom song now!
Bill Chickenfoot is no ordinary chicken. He's a ghost chicken from a planet where pig demons rule!
Gir I was a chubby lady hiding in the bushes.
Mysterious Mysteries Anchor Are there aliens living among us? For years we at Mysteries Mysteries have known the answer to this question and that answer is an astounding maybe.
Zim Merry platypus one and all.
Zim Ha! That's a good one! Help you? Why should I help you?
Dib Hey I helped you when we were transforming into giant bolognas!
Zim YOUR'RE MAKING IT UP!
Dib Look it's my sister...
Zim Forgot it Dib! Gnomes, away with him!
[the Gnomes remove Dib from Zim's lawn]
Gaz Let It Be Known That From This Day, Until The End Of The Day, Vengeance Will Be Mine. Dib, You Will Not Know The Meaning Of Peace, For I Shall Rain Misery Down Upon Your Pizza Stealing Heart!
Dib Look Gaz, we've only seen what's come to us from out there. Don't you want to just fly out there and see it all?
Gaz [shrugs] Eh.
Zim I'm not here because I like you Dib! I'm here for your filthy gargantuan head!
Dib Oh, now it's gargantuan!
Mysterious Mysteries Anchor We are so canceled.
Woman I think this is the best work you've done! Crazy gets good ratings!
Zim Whoever they were they left no sign of what wiped them out. I hate them! And I hope they die!
Zim THE STUPID! IT BURNS!
Ms. Bitters The child shrieks like a fruit bat!
Gaz SECURITY!
Dib Not the dolls! No!
Gaz I programmed them to feed on Human flesh!
Security Guard Forgive me Countess, but fifteen of the test subjects have disappeared.
Countess von Verminstrasser Escaped?
Security Guard No, they never would've made it past the mine field. They're just gone.
Zim Make silence now human!
Police officer I'll show you not to stand around and do nothing!
Zim MORE POWER! GIVE ME MORE POWER!
Zim FEAR ME!
Zim Hey, what are you?
Blob I don't even know anymore. They fused me so many times. Everyone else they kidnap escapes, but I'm so ugly now, so DISGUSTING... What's that thing?
[points to Minimoose glued to his forehead]
Zim How did they escape?
Blob That air duct leads to the emergency escape pod. If only I had a arm or a leg or... YES, someone to help me escape... Would you please help me?... Hello? Hello?
[Realizes Zim has already left through the air duct and starts silently sobbing as sad music plays]
Zim Get off of me! You smell like human!
Zim I will ensure that all of mankind has their legs sawed off!
Zim What is wrong with these people? This planet is just begging to be destroyed!
Dib I don't know what you're up to Zim, but I'm going to stop you!
Zim I'm infecting the city with genetically enhanced vermin, but you'll never know!
Dib You just told me...
Zim YOU'RE LYING!
Zim Your explanations bore me!
Zim It's been nice working with you Gir, now self destruct.
Gir Finally!
[explodes]
Zim WHO DID THIS? Who dares to soil my normal boy head with this... PORK COW?
[Dib contacts Professor Membrane]
Professor Membrane Not now son! I'm right in the middle of...
Dib But dad, it's Santa! He's evil and he wants to annihilate all mankind!
Professor Membrane I knew this day would come! Son, I'm giving you full access to the anti-Santa arsenal I made when I was a child. Good luck destroying Santa! And Merry Christmas.
Ms. Bitters Zim! There's a pigeon on your head. You've got head pigeons. Get to the nurse before they spread to the other children!
Ms. Bitters And then the rats came for them, thousands of them. Dirty filthy rats. And these weren't the cuddly kind of rats you get in today's sewers...
