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The Traitors (2023), season 3
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Traitors
Seasons
Season 3
The Traitors
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
9 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
10 hours 36 minutes
TV Show rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
The Traitors List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Let Battle Commence
Season 3
Episode 1
9 January 2025
Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cold
Season 3
Episode 2
9 January 2025
Nail in a Coffin
Season 3
Episode 3
9 January 2025
I Will Bury You Under the Sand
Season 3
Episode 4
16 January 2025
All This Murderous Power
Season 3
Episode 5
23 January 2025
A Dysfunctional Family
Season 3
Episode 6
30 January 2025
Til Death Us Do Part
Season 3
Episode 7
6 February 2025
A B**** Is Lying
Season 3
Episode 8
13 February 2025
A Silent Assassin
Season 3
Episode 9
20 February 2025
The Power of the Seer
Season 3
Episode 10
27 February 2025
The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us
Season 3
Episode 11
6 March 2025
Reunion
Season 3
Episode 12
6 March 2025
TV series release schedule
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