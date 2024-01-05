Menu
Ossan's Love 2016 - 2024, season 3
12+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
5 January 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
9
Runtime
9 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Ossan's Love List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Episode 1
Season 3
Episode 1
5 January 2024
Episode 2
Season 3
Episode 2
12 January 2024
Episode 3
Season 3
Episode 3
19 January 2024
Episode 4
Season 3
Episode 4
26 January 2024
Episode 5
Season 3
Episode 5
2 February 2024
Episode 6
Season 3
Episode 6
9 February 2024
Episode 7
Season 3
Episode 7
16 February 2024
Episode 8
Season 3
Episode 8
23 February 2024
Episode 9
Season 3
Episode 9
1 March 2024
TV series release schedule
