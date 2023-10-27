Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Fantastika (2022), season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fantastika
Seasons
Season 2
Fantastika
12+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
27 October 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 50 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Fantastika" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 2
Episode 1
27 October 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 2
Episode 2
3 November 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 2
Episode 3
10 November 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 2
Episode 4
17 November 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 2
Episode 5
24 November 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 2
Episode 6
1 December 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 2
Episode 7
8 December 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 2
Episode 8
15 December 2023
Выпуск 9
Season 2
Episode 9
22 December 2023
Выпуск 10
Season 2
Episode 10
29 December 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree