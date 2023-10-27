Menu
Fantastika (2022), season 2

Fantastika season 2 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fantastika Seasons Season 2
Fantastika 12+
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 27 October 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

"Fantastika" season 2 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 2 Episode 1
27 October 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 2 Episode 2
3 November 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 2 Episode 3
10 November 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 2 Episode 4
17 November 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 2 Episode 5
24 November 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 2 Episode 6
1 December 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 2 Episode 7
8 December 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 2 Episode 8
15 December 2023
Выпуск 9
Season 2 Episode 9
22 December 2023
Выпуск 10
Season 2 Episode 10
29 December 2023
