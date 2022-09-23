Menu
Fantastika (2022), season 1

Fantastika season 1 poster
Fantastika 12+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 September 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 50 minutes

"Fantastika" season 1 list of episodes.

Выпуск 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 September 2022
Выпуск 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 September 2022
Выпуск 3
Season 1 Episode 3
7 October 2022
Выпуск 4
Season 1 Episode 4
14 October 2022
Выпуск 5
Season 1 Episode 5
21 October 2022
Выпуск 6
Season 1 Episode 6
28 October 2022
Выпуск 7
Season 1 Episode 7
4 November 2022
Выпуск 8
Season 1 Episode 8
11 November 2022
Выпуск 9
Season 1 Episode 9
18 November 2022
Финал
Season 1 Episode 10
25 November 2022
