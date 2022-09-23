Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Fantastika (2022), season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fantastika
Seasons
Season 1
Fantastika
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 September 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
10 hours 50 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Fantastika" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 September 2022
Выпуск 2
Season 1
Episode 2
30 September 2022
Выпуск 3
Season 1
Episode 3
7 October 2022
Выпуск 4
Season 1
Episode 4
14 October 2022
Выпуск 5
Season 1
Episode 5
21 October 2022
Выпуск 6
Season 1
Episode 6
28 October 2022
Выпуск 7
Season 1
Episode 7
4 November 2022
Выпуск 8
Season 1
Episode 8
11 November 2022
Выпуск 9
Season 1
Episode 9
18 November 2022
Финал
Season 1
Episode 10
25 November 2022
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree