Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Sand Flower 2023 - 2024, season 1

The Sand Flower season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Sand Flower Seasons Season 1
Like Flowers In Sand
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 December 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 14 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

The Sand Flower List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
20 December 2023
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
21 December 2023
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
27 December 2023
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
28 December 2023
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
3 January 2024
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
4 January 2024
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
10 January 2024
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
11 January 2024
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
17 January 2024
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
18 January 2024
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
24 January 2024
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
31 January 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more