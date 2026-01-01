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Lee Joo-myeong
Lee Joo-myeong Lee Joo-myeong
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Joo-myeong

Lee Joo-myeong

Lee Joo-myeong

Date of Birth
1 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Twenty Five Twenty One 8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One (2022)
Missing: The Other Side 8.0
Missing: The Other Side (2020)
Kairoseu 7.8
Kairoseu (2020)

Filmography

Reborn Rookie
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2026, South Korea
My Youth 6.5
My Youth
Romantic, 2025, South Korea
My Youth
My Youth
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
The Sand Flower 7.4
The Sand Flower
Drama, Comedy, 2023, South Korea
Twenty Five Twenty One 8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, , 2022, South Korea
Missing: The Other Side 8
Missing: The Other Side
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Kairoseu 7.8
Kairoseu
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, 2020, South Korea
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