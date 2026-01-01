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About
Filmography
Lee Joo-myeong
Lee Joo-myeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Joo-myeong
Lee Joo-myeong
Lee Joo-myeong
Date of Birth
1 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
(2022)
8.0
Missing: The Other Side
(2020)
7.8
Kairoseu
(2020)
Filmography
Reborn Rookie
Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2026, South Korea
6.5
My Youth
Romantic,
2025, South Korea
My Youth
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.4
The Sand Flower
Drama, Comedy,
2023, South Korea
8.5
Twenty Five Twenty One
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, ,
2022, South Korea
8
Missing: The Other Side
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
7.8
Kairoseu
Drama, Romantic, Thriller,
2020, South Korea
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