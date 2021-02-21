Menu
Bloodlands 2021, season 1

Bloodlands season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bloodlands Seasons Season 1
Bloodlands 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 21 February 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb

Bloodlands List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
21 February 2021
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
28 February 2021
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
7 March 2021
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
14 March 2021
