Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Cry season 1 watch online

The Cry season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Cry Seasons Season 1
The Cry 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 30 September 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 4
Runtime 3 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

"The Cry" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
30 September 2018
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
7 October 2018
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
14 October 2018
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
21 October 2018
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more