The Cry season 1
The Cry
Seasons
Season 1
The Cry
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
30 September 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
4
Runtime
3 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
7.1
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"The Cry" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
30 September 2018
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
7 October 2018
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
14 October 2018
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
21 October 2018
TV series release schedule
