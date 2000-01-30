Menu
Markella Kavenagh
Markella Kavenagh
Markella Kavenagh
Markella Kavenagh
Date of Birth
30 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.4
100 Nights of Hero
(2025)
7.3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
(2022)
7.1
The Cry
(2018)
Filmography
7.4
100 Nights of Hero
100 Nights of Hero
Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.1
The Cry
Drama, Thriller
2018, Great Britain/Australia
