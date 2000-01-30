Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Markella Kavenagh
Markella Kavenagh Markella Kavenagh
Kinoafisha Persons Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh

Date of Birth
30 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

100 Nights of Hero 7.4
100 Nights of Hero (2025)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 7.3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)
The Cry 7.1
The Cry (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
100 Nights of Hero 7.4
100 Nights of Hero 100 Nights of Hero
Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 7.3
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
The Cry 7.1
The Cry
Drama, Thriller 2018, Great Britain/Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more