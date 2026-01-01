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The Cry
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series The Cry (2018)
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"The Cry" cast
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Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman
Joanna Lindsay
Ewen Leslie
Asher Keddie
Alexandra
Alex Dimitriades
Detective Peter Alexiades
Sophie Kennedy Clark
Kirsty
Markella Kavenagh
Chloe
Shareena Clanton
Detective Lorna Jones
Stella Gonet
Farah Ahmed
Kim Adis
Moyo Akandé
Kate Dickie
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