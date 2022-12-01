Menu
Fiksiki 0+
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 1 December 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 36
Runtime 3 hours 36 minutes

"Fiksiki" season 5 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Музей
Season 5 Episode 1
1 December 2022
Кристалл
Season 5 Episode 2
1 December 2022
Дом
Season 5 Episode 3
8 December 2022
Экскурсия
Season 5 Episode 4
15 December 2022
Турникет
Season 5 Episode 5
22 December 2022
Елка
Season 5 Episode 6
29 December 2022
Мультиварка
Season 5 Episode 7
26 January 2023
Робот-пылесос
Season 5 Episode 8
9 February 2023
Подъемный кран
Season 5 Episode 9
10 February 2023
Очки
Season 5 Episode 10
17 February 2023
Телекинез
Season 5 Episode 11
24 February 2023
Скелет
Season 5 Episode 12
3 March 2023
Вакуум
Season 5 Episode 13
10 March 2023
Профиль
Season 5 Episode 14
17 March 2023
Открытие
Season 5 Episode 15
24 March 2023
Трамвай
Season 5 Episode 16
31 March 2023
Бинт
Season 5 Episode 17
7 April 2023
Картина
Season 5 Episode 18
14 April 2023
Трансформатор
Season 5 Episode 19
21 April 2023
Оригами
Season 5 Episode 20
28 April 2023
Лошадиные силы
Season 5 Episode 21
10 August 2023
Принцесса
Season 5 Episode 22
24 August 2023
Марсоход
Season 5 Episode 23
7 September 2023
Бабочка
Season 5 Episode 24
5 October 2023
Рыцарь
Season 5 Episode 25
19 October 2023
Домовой
Season 5 Episode 26
19 October 2023
Паровоз
Season 5 Episode 27
16 November 2023
Квест
Season 5 Episode 28
30 November 2023
ДНК
Season 5 Episode 29
14 December 2023
Хлопушка
Season 5 Episode 30
28 December 2023
Рекорд
Season 5 Episode 31
18 January 2024
Краскопульт
Season 5 Episode 32
25 January 2024
Календарь
Season 5 Episode 33
8 February 2024
Смартфон
Season 5 Episode 34
22 February 2024
Паутина
Season 5 Episode 35
7 March 2024
Рост
Season 5 Episode 36
21 March 2024
