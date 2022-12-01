Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Fiksiki season 5 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Fiksiki
0+
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
1 December 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
36
Runtime
3 hours 36 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.2
IMDb
Write review
"Fiksiki" season 5 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Музей
Season 5
Episode 1
1 December 2022
Кристалл
Season 5
Episode 2
1 December 2022
Дом
Season 5
Episode 3
8 December 2022
Экскурсия
Season 5
Episode 4
15 December 2022
Турникет
Season 5
Episode 5
22 December 2022
Елка
Season 5
Episode 6
29 December 2022
Мультиварка
Season 5
Episode 7
26 January 2023
Робот-пылесос
Season 5
Episode 8
9 February 2023
Подъемный кран
Season 5
Episode 9
10 February 2023
Очки
Season 5
Episode 10
17 February 2023
Телекинез
Season 5
Episode 11
24 February 2023
Скелет
Season 5
Episode 12
3 March 2023
Вакуум
Season 5
Episode 13
10 March 2023
Профиль
Season 5
Episode 14
17 March 2023
Открытие
Season 5
Episode 15
24 March 2023
Трамвай
Season 5
Episode 16
31 March 2023
Бинт
Season 5
Episode 17
7 April 2023
Картина
Season 5
Episode 18
14 April 2023
Трансформатор
Season 5
Episode 19
21 April 2023
Оригами
Season 5
Episode 20
28 April 2023
Лошадиные силы
Season 5
Episode 21
10 August 2023
Принцесса
Season 5
Episode 22
24 August 2023
Марсоход
Season 5
Episode 23
7 September 2023
Бабочка
Season 5
Episode 24
5 October 2023
Рыцарь
Season 5
Episode 25
19 October 2023
Домовой
Season 5
Episode 26
19 October 2023
Паровоз
Season 5
Episode 27
16 November 2023
Квест
Season 5
Episode 28
30 November 2023
ДНК
Season 5
Episode 29
14 December 2023
Хлопушка
Season 5
Episode 30
28 December 2023
Рекорд
Season 5
Episode 31
18 January 2024
Краскопульт
Season 5
Episode 32
25 January 2024
Календарь
Season 5
Episode 33
8 February 2024
Смартфон
Season 5
Episode 34
22 February 2024
Паутина
Season 5
Episode 35
7 March 2024
Рост
Season 5
Episode 36
21 March 2024
