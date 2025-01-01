Berald
How much did you hear?
Rudi Weiss
Sounds like you're going to break out.
Berald
What's your name?
Rudi Weiss
Rudi Weiss.
Berald
German?
Rudi Weiss
Jew.
Berald
We are Red Army, 51st Division. Weiss, if you are spy, we have to kill you.
Rudi Weiss
I'm not a spy. If there's going to be a breakout, I want a gun. I was a partisan for *two* years.
Berald
Whose unit?
Rudi Weiss
Uncle Sasha, the doctor from Koretz.
Berald
What actions were you involved in?
Rudi Weiss
Ambushed the Ukrainian SS on the Zhytomyr Road. We attacked the SS headquarters in Krimitch. We were caught trying to shoot up a convoy. My wife... was killed. What is this place?
Berald
Sobibor, Eastern Poland. They gas 2,000 Jews a day, burn the bodies. There is a field of ashes outside. The SS sleep on pillows stuffed with Jewish hair.