Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Holocaust Quotes

Holocaust quotes

Moses Weiss I have the right name but I'm afraid I can't lead you to the promised land.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Inga Helms Weiss Denounce me. Accuse me of some crime. That isn't difficult. Then have me sent to Karl.
Heinz Muller Are you *mad*? To that Czech prison?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Berta Palitz Weiss Hitler has Czechoslovakia. He has Austria. What more does he want? It's enough for him to digest all that Austrian pastry and that Czech beer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moses Weiss You know, somehow, I don't make a convincing cowboy. Jews and guns, it's a bad combination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hans Frank [referring to Heydrich and Dorf] What a pair. One of them a part Jew, the other a Berlin sheister.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Himmler [to SS leaders] Gentlemen, I have never been so proud of German soldiers. Your consciences can be clear. I will be responsible before God and Hitler for all your acts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rudi Weiss Do you remember the first time we made love in Prague?
Helena Slomova Don't embarrass me.
Rudi Weiss It was beautiful. The best thing I ever knew in my life.
Helena Slomova For me too.
Rudi Weiss Now each time we're together. The wonder of it. Two people knowing each other so closely. Not just the bodies, the arms, the lips. It's as if God or nature or someone decided it had to be.
Helena Slomova Rudi, there's a poet in you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helena Slomova [translates for Soviet captain] Rudi, he's asking if you are a good Communist.
Rudi Weiss Oh yes! Sure! If it'll save my neck
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moses Weiss Aha! Instructions on how to assemble a land mine. Now I wonder if the Talmud has any advice for us on the subject.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle Kurt Dorf A jolly man, that Heydrich. Not at all what I expected. What did somebody call him? The young god of death.
Marta Dorf Oh that's dreadful! Who'd dare say a thing like that?
Uncle Kurt Dorf Political enemies, I suppose.
Marta Dorf Uncle Kurt, he's a refined and sensitive man! He could have been a concert violinist if he hadn't chosen to serve Germany.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Scene at SS party]
Uncle Kurt Dorf [referring to Heydrich] He hardly looks the blond beast.
Erik Dorf The blond beast?
Uncle Kurt Dorf Eh, just a street expression.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Scene in lab where chemist explains Zyklon B gas to Erik Dorf]
Chemist I can only tell you it's a first class agent for delousing, fumigation. It won't clog machinery, and there's no apparatus to break down as in carbon monoxide.
Erik Dorf Why do you mention carbon monoxide?
Chemist Rumors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna Weiss There is no hope! Karl is in prison and Rudi ran away! Never a word from him! And Papa, in Poland, where it's like they came after him! Mama, you're acting as if this is a play. Writing letters. Talking about Papa's patients.
Berta Palitz Weiss It does no harm.
Anna Weiss You always had that notion that you were someone special, so fine, so educated! The Nazis would never hurt you or your children! And look! Look what's happened to us!
[sobs hysterically]
Inga Helms Weiss Anna, your mother can't be blamed.
Anna Weiss New Year's Eve! And who knows if any one of us will be alive for the next New Year!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At quarry in Buchenwald]
Karl Weiss Muller, can't you get me out? You're a friend of Inga's family. You *know* how much she's suffering. If you hate me because I'm a Jew, at least have pity on her.
Heinz Muller Who hates you? And how can you be so certain she's suffering?
Karl Weiss What do you mean?
Heinz Muller Women manage.
Karl Weiss Has she said something to you?
Heinz Muller This is a business, Weiss. Jews understand business. You don't think I'd risk my neck playing mailman without getting paid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Felscher Cheer up, Weiss. They say Theresienstadt's not so bad. I always wanted to see Czechoslovakia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moses Weiss [shooting at Nazis and watching them run] Zalman, for the first time I feel the blood of King David in me!
Zalman Don't get carried away, Weiss.
Moses Weiss Well, maybe just a drop or two.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Berald How much did you hear?
Rudi Weiss Sounds like you're going to break out.
Berald What's your name?
Rudi Weiss Rudi Weiss.
Berald German?
Rudi Weiss Jew.
Berald We are Red Army, 51st Division. Weiss, if you are spy, we have to kill you.
Rudi Weiss I'm not a spy. If there's going to be a breakout, I want a gun. I was a partisan for *two* years.
Berald Whose unit?
Rudi Weiss Uncle Sasha, the doctor from Koretz.
Berald What actions were you involved in?
Rudi Weiss Ambushed the Ukrainian SS on the Zhytomyr Road. We attacked the SS headquarters in Krimitch. We were caught trying to shoot up a convoy. My wife... was killed. What is this place?
Berald Sobibor, Eastern Poland. They gas 2,000 Jews a day, burn the bodies. There is a field of ashes outside. The SS sleep on pillows stuffed with Jewish hair.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more