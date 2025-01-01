Menu
Fullmetal Alchemist quotes

Roy Mustang [about his first day if he were the Fuhrer] On that day, all female officers will be required to wear... tiny miniskirts!
[Strikes pose]
Colonel Roy Mustang Don't look so gloomy.
Lieutenant Lisa Hawkeye Your plan was perfect, but because I didn't make it in time...
Colonel Roy Mustang There is no such thing as perfection. This world itself is imperfect.
[runs a hand through her hair]
Colonel Roy Mustang That's what makes it so beautiful.
Alphonse Elric Humankind cannot gain anything without first giving something in return. To obtain, something of equal value must be lost. That is alchemy's first law of equivalent exchange. In those days, we really believed that to be the world's one and only truth.
Edward Elric Who are you calling so short you want to squish like an ant?
Alphonse Elric Calm down, he never said anything like that!
Edward Elric But he was thinking it.
Alphonse Elric Brother, it turns out the Philosopher's Stone may very well be real. But all the clues we need to finding it are off limits to everyone except State Alchemists. Since I no longer have a mortal shell, I can't feel the terror you felt, thinking you were going to die. It must have been very painful and lonely. I want my body back Brother. I want to be able to feel what you felt, to feel human again. If we find the Philosopher's Stone, I can have that.
Edward Elric When I was certain he was going to kill me, my mind went blank, and I didn't have any hope anymore. All I could do was scream my lungs out. I felt so helpless, I couldn't even bring myself to believe someone might save me. And then you showed up Al, and I realized that if we don't take care of each other then no one else will. So I'll do anything in my power to get our bodies back, even if it means being the militaries lap dog. And we'll just have to hope our powers are good enough to help us rise above our own limits. Because we're not Gods, we're humans, tiny insignificant humans. Who couldn't even save a little girl.
Colonel Roy Mustang What are you doing all of a sudden?
Lieutenant Lisa Hawkeye You're useless in the rain, so please stay back, Colonel.
Edward Elric [to Magwar, in response to imposter Elric brothers] I told ya before, let's take care of those kids first. It's been a while since I've killed anyone. I kinda miss it.
[his eye turns to Magwar with a sick, scary grin]
Edward Elric You wanna watch?
Number 48, Slicer: Older Broher No, you don't understand. You must destroy us.
Slicer: Young Brother He's right. You must destroy us. There is nothing for the defeated but death that is our rule.
Edward Elric I'm not killing anyone. That's not what I do.
Number 48, Slicer: Older Broher You're too kind with your words. Calling us anyone, not anything. As if we could still be called human in this twisted state. I didn't say kill, I said destroy. Destroy these thing's we've become.
Edward Elric To do that, I'd have to admit you weren't human. And for me to do that, I'd have to admit the same of my brother and I can't do that.
Number 48, Slicer: Older Broher He's your brother.
[after blowing open wall of Lab 5]
Scar Full Metal Alchemist! Take your brother and get out of here!
Edward Elric I don't need your help!
Scar Maybe not, but your younger brother needs you.
Edward Elric Let's go!
Alphonse Elric Be careful, brother! He's a homunculi just like the others!
Edward Elric [talking over Greed] I see, no wonder...
[Ed starts attacking Greed's men]
Greed [holding up Izumi by her collar] Hey, listen, I've got a hostage here. Is everyone forgetting about that? Come on, isn't anybody paying attention here! Hellooo?
Maes Hughes [Raving over his daughter] She's like my own little escort of cuteness!
Edward Elric Glad to see you haven't changed, Major. Nice and insane.
Greed I'm sorry, but who the hell are you?
Izumi Curtis I'm... PISSED OFF!
Edward Elric And why would I do this for you?
Lust Oh, but we're not asking, Full Metal...
[she picks up the Slicer's helmet and opens it]
Lust We're telling. Do you know what happens to an attached soul... when you do this?
[she begins to remove the blood seal]
Edward Elric You can't do that! He's still a human being!
Number 48, Slicer: Older Broher Edward Elric... I...
[the helmet shatters. Lust drops the pieces and moves to Al's armor. She reaches her nail inside and prepares to remove his seal]
Lust This won't take long.
Edward Elric No! Please don't! He's my little brother! Please don't take him away from me! I'm begging you!
Alphonse Elric Brother, it's okay. What am I, really?
Barry the Chopper What if you're a fake? An imitation? How would you know the difference?
Edward Elric There's this thing see, something I've been meaning to tell you...
Edward Elric Don't give up on me yet, Al.
[he moves to fix the ceiling so he can make the Philosopher's Stone]
Greed I hope you're ready for me to fight back this time, Mr. Elric.
Edward Elric Don't worry.
[Ed transmutes his arm into a blade]
Edward Elric I'm always ready...
[shouts]
Edward Elric when I'm pissed!
Envy The reason you're still around, the only reason I haven't killed you is that we were told not to. But I can never forgive you... and there'll never be a time when I'm able to forgive you... for carrying that bastard's blood in your veins!
Wrath [fighting Alphonse and gets thrown by him] Ow! That hurt!
[grinning]
Wrath Your metal body isn't the one I'm after!
Greed [after being stabbed through the chest and de-transforms] ... Damn kid... that was good.
Jean Havoc The classic sewer escape.
Roy Mustang Don't follow him.
Jean Havoc Dammit, I was about to jump in!
Maes Hughes Nice mess! Is it over yet?
Roy Mustang You know, you could try to help while you're here, Hughes.
Maes Hughes Lay off, I'm as normal as they come and this is a contest of freaks. What do you want me to do, fire my slingshot at him?
Lieutenant Colonel Maes Hughes [telling Mustang about the investigation on Scar] His bloodstained clothes washed up further downstream. We don't know if that means that he's dead, or just naked.
Edward Elric [Liore residents call him shorty] Shorty? Can a shorty do this? What else do you want to call me, a half-pint, beanstalk, midget? I'm still-grown you backwater desert idiots!
