Edward Elric
And why would I do this for you?
Lust
Oh, but we're not asking, Full Metal...
[she picks up the Slicer's helmet and opens it]
Lust
We're telling. Do you know what happens to an attached soul... when you do this?
[she begins to remove the blood seal]
Edward Elric
You can't do that! He's still a human being!
Number 48, Slicer: Older Broher
Edward Elric... I...
[the helmet shatters. Lust drops the pieces and moves to Al's armor. She reaches her nail inside and prepares to remove his seal]
Lust
This won't take long.
Edward Elric
No! Please don't! He's my little brother! Please don't take him away from me! I'm begging you!
Alphonse Elric
Brother, it's okay. What am I, really?
Barry the Chopper
What if you're a fake? An imitation? How would you know the difference?
Edward Elric
There's this thing see, something I've been meaning to tell you...
Edward Elric
Don't give up on me yet, Al.
[he moves to fix the ceiling so he can make the Philosopher's Stone]