Kinoafisha TV Shows Foyle's War Quotes

Foyle's War quotes

Samantha Stewart [to Foyle and Milner] What you both need is a jolly good murder!
[Andrew has joined his father on a fishing trip]
Andrew Foyle I can't see the attraction of standing ankle deep in mud, trying to catch a fish too stupid to come any where near us.
DCS Christopher Foyle Don't underestimate the intellegence of the average trout, and besides, they can hear you from forty feet away, so please try and keep quiet!
DCS Christopher Foyle The uniform suits you.
Andrew Foyle Thanks. I wish I could say the same about your dressing gown!
