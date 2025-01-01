Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Foyle's War
Quotes
Foyle's War quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Samantha Stewart
[to Foyle and Milner] What you both need is a jolly good murder!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Andrew has joined his father on a fishing trip]
Andrew Foyle
I can't see the attraction of standing ankle deep in mud, trying to catch a fish too stupid to come any where near us.
DCS Christopher Foyle
Don't underestimate the intellegence of the average trout, and besides, they can hear you from forty feet away, so please try and keep quiet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DCS Christopher Foyle
The uniform suits you.
Andrew Foyle
Thanks. I wish I could say the same about your dressing gown!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Honeysuckle Weeks
Julian Ovenden
Michael Kitchen
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree