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Michael Kitchen
Michael Kitchen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Kitchen
Michael Kitchen
Michael Kitchen
Date of Birth
31 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.5
Foyle's War
(2002)
7.4
Out of Africa
(1985)
7.4
GoldenEye
(1995)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2002
2000
1999
1996
1995
1992
1990
1985
All
9
Films
7
TV Shows
2
Actor
9
7.3
My Week with Marilyn
My Week with Marilyn
Drama
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.5
Foyle's War
Drama, Crime
2002, Great Britain
6.2
Proof of Life
Proof of Life
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
7.3
The World Is Not Enough
The World Is Not Enough
Adventure, Action, Thriller
1999, Great Britain / USA
6.4
Wilderness
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
1996, Great Britain
7.4
GoldenEye
GoldenEye
Thriller, Adventure, Action
1995, Great Britain / USA
7.4
Enchanted April
Enchanted April
Drama
1992, Great Britain
6.5
The Russia House
The Russia House
Thriller
1990, USA
7.4
Out of Africa
Out of Africa
Biography, Romantic, Drama
1985, USA
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