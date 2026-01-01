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Michael Kitchen Michael Kitchen
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Kitchen

Michael Kitchen

Michael Kitchen

Date of Birth
31 October 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Foyle's War 8.5
Foyle's War (2002)
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa (1985)
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Week with Marilyn 7.3
My Week with Marilyn My Week with Marilyn
Drama 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Foyle's War 8.5
Foyle's War
Drama, Crime 2002, Great Britain
Proof of Life 6.2
Proof of Life Proof of Life
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
The World Is Not Enough 7.3
The World Is Not Enough The World Is Not Enough
Adventure, Action, Thriller 1999, Great Britain / USA
Wilderness 6.4
Wilderness
Drama, Horror, Thriller, 1996, Great Britain
GoldenEye 7.4
GoldenEye GoldenEye
Thriller, Adventure, Action 1995, Great Britain / USA
Enchanted April 7.4
Enchanted April Enchanted April
Drama 1992, Great Britain
The Russia House 6.5
The Russia House The Russia House
Thriller 1990, USA
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa Out of Africa
Biography, Romantic, Drama 1985, USA
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