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Kinoafisha TV Shows Foyle's War Awards

"Foyle's War" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Lew Grade Award
Winner
Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Drama Series
Nominee
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