[Season three opening monologue; first John Crichton speaks in a regular voice; second John Crichton speaks in a distorted whisper]
John Crichton One
My name is John Crichton
John Crichton Two
I'm lost
John Crichton One
An astronaut
John Crichton Two
Shot through a wormhole
John Crichton One
In some distant part of the universe
John Crichton Two
Trying to stay alive
John Crichton One
Aboard this ship
John Crichton Two
This living ship
John Crichton One
Of escaped prisoners
John Crichton Two
My friends
John Crichton One
If you can hear me
John Crichton Two
Beware
John Crichton One
If I make it back
John Crichton Two
Will they follow?
John Crichton One
If I open... the door
John Crichton Two
Are you ready?
John Crichton One
Earth is unprepared
John Crichton Two
Helpless
John Crichton One
For the nightmares
John Crichton Two
I have seen
John Crichton One
Or should I stay?
John Crichton Two
Protect my home
John Crichton One
Not show them
John Crichton Two
You exist
John Crichton One
But then you'll never know
Both John Crichtons
The wonders I have seen