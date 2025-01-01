Capt. KirkSpace, the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its 5-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.
Dr. McCoy"He's dead, Jim."
[repeated line]
James T. KirkBeam me up, Scotty. - This line was never actually spoken in the television series.
Capt. KirkAll right, you mutinous, disloyal, computerized half-breed. We'll see about you deserting my ship.
SpockThe term "half-breed" is somewhat applicable, but "computerized" is inaccurate. A machine can be computerized, not a man.
Capt. KirkWhat makes you think you're a man? You're an overgrown jackrabbit. An elf with a hyperactive thyroid.
Capt. KirkDoes she know what she's getting, Spock? A carcass full of memory banks who should be squatting on a mushroom? Instead of passing himself off as a man? You belong in the circus, Spock, not a starship. Right next to the dog face boy!
[Spock begins beating the stew out of Kirk - he picks up a stool, ready to hit Kirk, then stops - the spore's influence is gone]
Capt. KirkHad enough? I never realized what it took to get under that thick hide of yours. Anyhow, I don't know what you're so mad about. It isn't every first officer who gets to belt his captain... several times.