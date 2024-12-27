Menu
Shi Guang Dai Li Ren season 3
Shi Guang Dai Li Ren
18+
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
27 December 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
"Shi Guang Dai Li Ren" season 3 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Go Back in Time Once More
Season 3
Episode 1
27 December 2024
Prologue
Season 3
Episode 2
3 January 2025
Them
Season 3
Episode 3
10 January 2025
And then there were none
Season 3
Episode 4
17 January 2025
Reunion
Season 3
Episode 5
24 January 2025
Puzzle
Season 3
Episode 6
31 January 2025
