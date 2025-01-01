Menu
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Quotes

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine quotes

Garak [Cornered by a group of Klingons in his store] Well, let me guess! You're either lost, or desperately searching for a good tailor.
Doctor Bashir [Shoots at Garak and inspects the injury] You'll be fine, it's just a flesh wound.
Garak That was awfully close. What if you killed me?
Doctor Bashir What makes you think I wasn't trying?
Garak Doctor, I do believe there's hope for you yet.
Quark [Quark's developed a conscience after living among humans for so long] Its been coming for a long time. I've fought against it. I really have! But living with those people, day in and day out... being exposed to their ethics... their morality... it's like I've been brainwashed!
Major Kira [Dukat's ship is pursuing the Dominion fleet] Dukat! Stop trying to be a hero, get back to the station!
Gul Dukat Your concern is touching, Major. But I'm afraid you misunderstand me. I'm not attacking the Dominion fleet, I'm joining it.
Odo I have my eye on you, Quark.
Quark [Jadzia Dax walks by] And I have my eye on you, Jadzia.
Chief O'Brien Four weeks! Are you telling me I've been hanging around a Changeling for over a month?
Doctor Bashir And you never suspected it wasn't me?
Damar You don't have anything to hide, do you?
[Looks at Leeta as she walks past]
Damar You certainly don't.
Doctor Bashir [Bashir's genetic enhancements have come to light] I was six. Small for my age. A bit awkward physically and not very bright. In the first grade, while the other children were learning how to read and write and use the computer, I was still trying to tell a dog from a cat, and a tree from a house. I didn't really understand what was going on. I knew I wasn't doing as well as my classmates. There were so many concepts they took for granted that I couldn't begin to master, but I didn't know why. All I knew was that I was a great disappointment to my parents. I'm not sure when they made the decision, but just before my 7th birthday we left Earth for Adigeon Prime. At first, I remember being really excited at seeing all the aliens in the hospital. But then they put me in a room... began the treatments... and my entire world began to change.
Chief O'Brien What exactly were the treatments? Some kind of DNA recoding?
Doctor Bashir The technical term is accelerated critical neural pathway formation. Over the course of the next two months, my genetic structure was manipulated to accelerate the growth of neuronal networks in my cerebral cortex, and a whole new Julian Bashir was born.
Chief O'Brien In what ways did they change you?
Doctor Bashir Well, my mental abilities were top priority of course. My IQ jumped five points a day for over two weeks. That was followed by improvements in my hand-eye coordination, reflexes, vision, stamina, weight, height. In the end, everything but my name was altered in some way. When we returned to Earth, we moved to a different city, I was enrolled in a new school using falsified records my parents obtained somewhere. Now, instead of being the slowest learner I was the star pupil.
Chief O'Brien And no one ever suspected?
Doctor Bashir Oh, there's no stigma attached to success, Chief. After the treatments I never looked back. But the truth is I'm a fraud.
Chief O'Brien You're not a fraud. I don't care what enhancements your parents may have had done. Genetic recoding can't give you ambition or a personality or compassion or any of the things that make a person truly human.
Doctor Bashir Starfleet Medical won't see it that way. DNA resequencing for any reason other than repairing serious birth defects is illegal. Any genetically enhanced human being is barred from serving in Starfleet or practicing medicine,
Chief O'Brien I don't think there's been a case dealing with this sort of thing in a hundred years. You can't be sure how they're going to react.
Doctor Bashir Oh, I know how they'll react. When the truth comes out, I'll be cashiered from the service. It's that simple.
Chief O'Brien There must be something we can do. We can't just give up.
Doctor Bashir There is something I can do. Resign before Doctor Zimmerman files his report.
Chief O'Brien Oh, Julian...
Doctor Bashir It's over, Miles. I always knew this could happen, and now it has. Now, if you don't mind, I'd like to be alone.
Nog [Jake and Nog are trying to fly a Runabout with a disabled autopilot] Can't we reassemble the autopilot?
Jake Sisko If Chief O'Brien taught me anything it's that it's a lot easier taking things apart then putting them back together.
Odo You're still disgusting!
Quark Wouldn't have it any other way!
Gowron Think of it! Five years ago no one had ever heard of Bajor or Deep Space Nine, and now, all our hopes rest here!
Doctor Bashir [Bashir is trying to expose a Replicant disguised as O'Brien under the pretence of giving him a physical] Any dizziness? Oversleeping? Lack of energy? Euphoria?
Chief O'Brien [sarcastically] Yes! All of them! Especially euphoria! Lots of euphoria!
Chief O'Brien [to an alien, Ee'Char while imagining they're in an alien prison] I'm sick of it! I'm sick of this place! I'm sick of your drawings, and most of all, I am sick of you!
[repeated line]
Quark Let me guess?
[repeated line]
Quark Figures!
Nog [referring to the people on DS9 during the threat of a Dominion invasion] Look around. There's something in the air. People are scared.
Tiron [Quark's] The food here is abominable.
