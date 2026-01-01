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About
Filmography
Andrew Robinson
Andrew Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Robinson
Andrew Robinson
Andrew Robinson
Date of Birth
14 February 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
(1993)
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
(2021)
Filmography
Spider-Man Noir
Detective, Sci-Fi
2026, USA
7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7.7
Star Trek: Voyager
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1995, USA
8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
4.2
Prime Target
Prime Target
Crime, Drama
1991, USA
5.1
Child's Play 3
Child's Play 3
Horror, Thriller
1991, USA
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