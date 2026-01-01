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Andrew Robinson Andrew Robinson
Kinoafisha Persons Andrew Robinson

Andrew Robinson

Andrew Robinson

Date of Birth
14 February 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood (2021)

Filmography

Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Man Noir
Detective, Sci-Fi 2026, USA
Dota: Dragon's Blood 7.7
Dota: Dragon's Blood
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, USA
Star Trek: Lower Decks 7.5
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Star Trek: Voyager 7.7
Star Trek: Voyager
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1995, USA
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
The X Files 8.2
The X Files
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
Prime Target 4.2
Prime Target Prime Target
Crime, Drama 1991, USA
Child's Play 3 5.1
Child's Play 3 Child's Play 3
Horror, Thriller 1991, USA
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