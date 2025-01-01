Scientist [Stu wakes up from a nightmare, sweating, breathing heavily before getting his bearings and sitting up, taking a TV remote and about to turn the TV on when an obviously-infected scientist, Dietz, enters wearing no protection, holding a mysterious object behind his back, and walks up to his bed] Well... how we feelin', Stu?

Stuart Redman [stares at Dietz, speaking after a couple seconds] Fine.

Scientist "Fine"... always "Fine"...

[as he monologues the following, the camera pans across a control panel outside of Stu's room, showing a pile of files of people from Arnette, Texas, all of them stamped DECEASED except for Stu's, Geraldo, the guinea pig who'd been acting as a miner's canary for Stu's air, laying dead in his cage, and a deceased scientist next to it, both of them having succumbed to Captain Tripps which has taken the Vermont Center]

Scientist ... I respect that.

[coughs]

Scientist All the tests we ran on you... and we never found a single immunity vector, not one.

[brief coughing fit]

Scientist Come, I'm curious; how would you explain it, Stu?

[cough]

Scientist Have you been touched, by God?

[slightly more serious coughing fit]

Stuart Redman [stares at Dietz while cautiously and slowly standing up and turning to face him before gesturing at Dietz's hand behind his back] Watcha got behind your back?

Scientist [chuckles and puts his other hand behind his back as well, switching the mysterious object to his other hand before showing the empty hand that was holding the object before he starts coughing, Stu begins to slowly approach Dietz, who points the "mysterious object", now revealed to be a gun, at Stu] Ah!

Stuart Redman [stares nervously at the gun and backs off] I see...

Scientist Do you?

[line unintelligible]

Scientist I wonder...

Stuart Redman [looks to the door, then back to Dietz before nodding towards the door] Where's your buddy, Denninger?

[he begins slowly moving sideways to the door, maintaining eye contact with Dietz, who begins doing the same]

Scientist Oh... he's dead...

[moves the gun to his other hand]

Scientist ... they're ALL dead... everyone except for me...

[points to Stu with the gun]

Scientist ... and thee.

Stuart Redman And you're here to take care of me, is that it?

Scientist Hole in one!

[coughing fit]

Stuart Redman [Shaking his head] Why?

Scientist "Why?"...

[brief expression of thought before he looks to Stu again, still pointing the gun at him]

Scientist Because I've decided a chicken-fried piece of crap like you doesn't deserve to live... not with so many good men dyin'.

Stuart Redman [scoffs, sounding disgusted] Those "good men"... caused this mess.

Scientist [contemptibly, with a tone and expression of disgust, blowing off what Stu said] Ohhh...