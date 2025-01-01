Menu
Star Trek: Voyager quotes

Seven of Nine Fun will now commence.
B'Elanna Torres The Borg wouldn't know fun if they assimilated an amusement park.
B'Elanna Torres How the hell do you know when we're having intimate relations?
Seven of Nine There is no one on deck 9 section 12 who does not know when you're having intimate relations.
Seven of Nine You will be assimilated.
Neelix No time for that now. Maybe later.
The Doctor As appealing as that sounds, I'm a doctor, not a dragonslayer.
Kes On my home-world it's much simpler. You choose a mate for life. There's no distrust, no envy, no betrayal.
The Doctor Your world must have very dry literature.
Captain Janeway There are three things to remember about being a starship captain: Keep your shirt tucked in, go down with the ship, and never abandon a member of your crew.
Tuvok [after repelling a creature from Voyager's hull] It appears we have lost our sex appeal, Captain.
Tom Paris When a bomb starts talking about itself in the third person, I get nervous.
Tom Paris Well, Harry and I wanted to explore the station. We wanted to broaden our understanding of alien cultures and...
Captain Janeway Skip the recruiting speech, you were looking for a bar.
Harry Kim When I think about everything we've been through together, maybe it's not the destination that matters, maybe it's the journey, and if that journey takes a little longer, so we can do something we all believe in, I can't think of any place I'd rather be or any people I'd rather be with.
Tom Paris To the journey.
Chakotay Hear here.
Captain Janeway Mind melds... the last time I heard the words "my mind to your mind", I had a headache for two weeks.
Seven of Nine You would deny us the choice as you deny us now. You have imprisoned us in the name of humanity yet you will not grant us your most cherished human right - to choose our own fate. You are hypocritical, manipulative. We do not want to be what you are. Return us to the Collective!
Captain Janeway You lost the capacity to make a rational choice the moment you were assimilated. They took that from you. And until I am convinced you've gotten it back, I'm making the choice for you. You're staying here.
Seven of Nine Then you are no different from the Borg.
Chakotay ...If Neelix has another Talent Night I hope you'll reprise it.
Captain Janeway Oh no, not until certain other people take their turn, the ship's first officer, for instance.
Chakotay Me, get up in front of people and perform? I don't think so.
Captain Janeway Come on, Chakotay. There must be some talent you have that people would enjoy. Maybe I could stand with an apple on my head and you could phaser it off.
Chakotay Sounds great. If I miss I get to be captain.
The Doctor Seven. Please state the nature of the medical emergency.
Seven of Nine I have a date.
[during the birth of B'Elanna's baby]
The Doctor Will you relax?
B'Elanna Torres If you tell me to relax one more time, I'm going to rip your holographic head off!
The Doctor I hope you don't intend to kiss your baby with that mouth.
Female Q Well, there is one possibility, but somehow I don't think this rickety barge and its half-witted crewmembers is up to the challenge.
Tuvok May I remind you, madam, that this "rickety barge" and its "half-witted" crew are your only hope at the moment.
[Last line of the series]
Captain Janeway Set a course for home.
Captain Janeway Dismissed. That's a Starfleet expression for "get out".
Borg Queen They've left behind their trivial selfish lives and been reborn with a greater purpose. We've delivered them from chaos into order.
Seven of Nine Comforting words. Use them next time instead of "resistance is futile". You may elicit a few volunteers.
Harry Kim Didn't we already pass a tri-nary system like this?
Chakotay Not that I remember, why?
Harry Kim It just seems familiar.
Tuvok Perhaps you are experiencing a paradoxical state dependant associative phenomenon.
Harry Kim [puzzled look]
Captain Janeway Déjà vu!
The Doctor You're a woman, Seven.
Seven of Nine Is that an observation or a diagnosis?
Seven of Nine Two hours, thirty seven minutes, thirteen seconds.
Tuvok [puzzled look]
Seven of Nine That's how long we've gone without verbal communication.
Tuvok Why is that remarkable?
Seven of Nine The doctor encourages me to engage in conversation during awkward silences.
Tuvok Did you find the silence awkward?
Seven of Nine No.
Tuvok Nor did I.
The Doctor Please state the nature of the medical - oh, it's you.
Neelix I feel like I'm all alone.
The Doctor You *are* all alone. I'm only a holographic projection.
Chakotay You were working for her. She was working for them. Was anyone on that ship working for me?
[Janeway is holding a dog Q gave to her]
Female Q What are you doing with that dog?
[Q and Janeway turn to the dog]
Female Q I'm not talking about the puppy.
Seska I won't play these games with the trick of light.
The Doctor Sticks and stones won't break my bones, so you can imagine how I feel about being called names.
Tom Paris If you hear muffled screams, consider that a request for a beam out.
Tuvok I am curious. Have the Q always had had an absence of manners, or is it the result of some natural evolutionary process that comes with omnipotence?
[When attacked by a fleet of small ships]
Captain Kathryn Janeway It's like being pecked to death by ducks.
Captain Janeway Mr Kim, can you give me an estimate on repairing the dilithium matrix?
Harry Kim How does 72 hours sound?
Captain Janeway Like 24 hours too long.
Tom Paris I think I'm in trouble.
Harry Kim What's new?
Tom Paris I think I'm in love.
Harry Kim What's new?
Tom Paris The only Klingon I'm afraid of is my wife after she's worked a double shift.
Tom Paris But a hologram is just a projection of light held in a magnetic containment field, there's no real matter involved.
[the holographic doctor slaps Tom]
[repeated line]
The Doctor Please state the nature of the medical emergency.
The Doctor The Borg: party-poopers of the galaxy.
Seven of Nine "Impossible" is a word that humans use far too often.
The Doctor All of us have violent instincts. We have evolved from predators. Well, not me, of course. I've been programmed by you predators.
The Doctor Small talk is a vital dating skill. It helps to establish a rapport with your companion.
Seven of Nine Perhaps there's something to be said for assimilation after all.
[the captain of a Federation time-travel ship is arrested]
Lieutenant Ducane I'm arresting you for crimes... you're going to commit.
[20th century clothes]
Captain Janeway What will we need to pass as locals in this century?
Tom Paris Simple. Nice clothes, fast car, and LOTS of money.
Captain Janeway We're Starfleet officers. Weird is part of the job.
Neelix I will not rest until I see you smile.
Tuvok Then you will not rest.
Tuvok Shall I flog them as well?
Neelix Kaplagh!
The Doctor Tallyho.
[to Neelix]
Q You! Bar rodent!
The Doctor Between impulse and action, there is a world of good taste begging for your acquaintance.
Tom Paris [while ordering tomato soup from a replicator in the Mess Hall Tom sees Harry at a table with the ship's original doctor and first officer Cavit and when he moves over to join them Cavit and the Doctor get up and leave] There, you see? I told you it wouldn't take long.
Harry Kim Is it true?
Tom Paris Was the accident my fault? Yes, pilot error. But it took me awhile to admit it.
[Tom tries some of the soup but it tastes revolting]
Tom Paris Oh, 14 varieties and they can't even get plain tomato soup right.
Harry Kim [Harry steers the conversation back to the matter at hand] They said you falsified reports.
Tom Paris That's right.
Harry Kim Why?
Tom Paris What's the difference? I lied.
Harry Kim But then you came forward and you admitted that it was your fault?
Tom Paris I'll tell you the truth, Harry. All I had to do was keep my mouth shut and I was home free. But I couldn't. The ghosts of those three dead officers came to me in the middle of the night and taught me the true meaning of Christmas. So, I confessed. Worst mistake I ever made but not my last. After they cashiered me out of Starfleet I went out looking for a fight and found the Maquis. And on my first assignment, I was caught.
Harry Kim It must have been especially tough for you, being the son of an admiral.
Tom Paris Frankly, I think it was tougher on my father than it was on me.
[Tom gets up to leave]
Tom Paris Look, I know those guys told you to stay away from me. And you know what? You oughta' listen to them. I'm not exactly a good luck charm.
Harry Kim I don't need anyone to choose my friends for me.
Neelix [broadcasting to the whole crew] Good morning, Voyager. I want to tell you about a friend of mine. I first met this man almost a year ago, and to tell you the truth, I didn't like him much. He seemed a little too cocky, little too sure of himself. A lot of people had questions about him. He'd proven he'd pretty much sell himself out to the highest bidder, go wherever the wind blew him. So, people wondered... could you trust this person when things got tough? Would he stand side by side with you, or would he let you down, when you needed him most? But the fact of the matter is - he proved himself right from the beginning. I wouldn't be alive right now if it weren't for him... and the same goes for many of you. It took me a while to realise it. Like a lot of people, I was too caught up in first impressions to see the truth that was right in front of me. I overlooked his bravery because I was focusing on his brashness. I ignored his courage because I saw it as arrogance. And I resented his friendliness because I mistook it for licentiousness. So, while this man was giving us his best every minute of every day, I was busy judging him. And now, he's leaving. I'm proud to say that in spite of my narrow-mindedness, Thomas Eugene Paris became my friend. I'm gonna' miss him. No more laughs over a game of pool. No more sitting up into the wee hours swapping stories. No more complaints about my cooking. Goodbye, Tom. I think I speak for more of us than you might imagine when I say you're gonna leave an empty space when you go. I hope you find what you're looking for.
[During the birth of B'Elanna's baby]
The Doctor Klingon deliveries can sometimes take days...
[B'Elanna grabs him and screams]
The Doctor But I'm sure that won't be the case here.
Icheb [looking at his tricorder readings after B'lanna becomes disoriented] I'm detecting another lifesign.
Seven of Nine [looking around engineering] Where?
Icheb Inside Lieutenant Torres, it might be a parasite.
Seven of Nine [tapping her comm badge to contact the doctor] Seven of Nine to the doctor, I will be accompanying Lieutenant Torres to sickbay.
The Doctor What's wrong?
Seven of Nine I believe she's pregnant.
Neelix I don't suppose you've ever heard of the Vulcan Rumarie?
Tuvok The Rumarie is an ancient pagan festival.
Neelix Full of barely-clothed Vulcan men and women, covered in slippery Rillan grease, chasing one another.
Tuvok That has not been observed for a millennium.
Neelix Well, it's time to bring it back!
B'Elanna Torres [over the com] Lieutenant Tuvok, report to engineering.
Tuvok Acknowledged.
[walks away]
Neelix [shouting after Tuvok] I've been thinking of a Rumarie theme for the mess hall next week. Lots of high-fat, greasy foods, and if people want to take off their clothes and chase one another... Well, it certainly wouldn't hurt morale around here.
B'Elanna Torres I have really had it with this superiority complex of yours.
Female Q It's not a complex, dear. It's a fact.
Harry Kim Holographic Americans are invading deck 7!
[after Seska is unmasked as a Cardassian spy]
Seska I did it for you. I did it for this crew. We are alone here, at the mercy of any number of hostile aliens, because of the incomprehensible decision of a Federation captain. A Federation captain who destroyed our only chance to get home. Federation rules. Federation nobility. Federation compassion? Do you understand, if this had been a Cardassian ship, we would be home now. We must begin to forge alliances. To survive, we must have powerful friends. The Kazon-Nistrim were willing to be our protectors in return for some minor technology.
Tuvok You're in love with a computer subroutine?
Captain Janeway I have a boyfriend that malfunctions.
[a dying Borg drone speaks to Seven, who is visibly distressed]
Seven of Nine You are hurting me.
One You will adapt.
The Doctor I'm a Doctor, not a counterinsurgent.
[In reference to the Qomar]
Tuvok They are interfering with normal ship business.
Captain Janeway Since when has business on this ship ever been normal?
The Doctor [to Seven about Icheb] Not to worry. I'll make it clear to him that persistence is futile.
[the Doctor sees the bridge for the first time]
The Doctor Well... it's bigger than I thought.
The Doctor You heard the man. Run along. I'll reattach any severed limbs, just don't misplace them.
[Outake from the episode "Worst Case Scenario"]
Tom Paris It's Paris and Janeway!
Chakotay How do you know?
B'Elanna Torres Get some rest, Harry.
Harry Kim You may think you're tougher than everybody else, B'Elanna Torres, but I can go without sleep just as long as you can.
B'Elanna Torres Don't make me laugh, Starfleet. And don't make me pull rank on you, either.
Captain Janeway I won't be your prisoner. You'll have to kill me.
VoyagerComputer Acknowledged.
Tuvok Vulcans do not dance.
Seven of Nine Your appeal to my humanity is pointless.
[to Seska about lying]
The Doctor I was inspired by the presence of a Master.
[Dr. Zimmerman talking to his EMH]
Dr. Zimmerman Reginald was right about you. You have exceeded the sum of your program. You've accomplished far more than I could have ever predicted. But let's face facts, you never overcame the inherent flaws in your personality subroutine. You're arrogant. Irritable. A JERK, as Counsellor Troi would say.
The Doctor I believe she was describing you as well.
Dr. Zimmerman Don't change the subject.
Seven of Nine Take me back to my own kind!
Captain Janeway You ARE with your own kind - humans.
Seven of Nine I don't remember being human. I don't know what it is to be human!
Seven of Nine [examining the clothing the Doctor chose for her] I am unfamilliar with how to wear such a garment.
[goes to un-do her zipper]
Seven of Nine Assist me.
The Doctor [backing away slowly] I think you'll manage...
[Talking about the hologram she has become interested in]
Captain Janeway You know the story. Girl meets boy, girl changes boy's subroutines.
Seven of Nine I understand the concept of humor. It may not be apparent but I am often amused by human behavior.
The Doctor Choose the word that would best describe your pain: burning, throbbing, piercing, pinching, biting, stinging, shooting.
B'Elanna Torres [while in the Mess Hall] Its the pylon again. Every time we get close to crossing the threshold... the subspace torque rips the nacelle off the shuttle.
Harry Kim What about a duranium alloy? We could try using it to reinforce...?
B'Elanna Torres No, I've thought about that already. It's too brittle.
Neelix [Neelix comes over to they're table, which is covered with technical PADD's] More coffee?
[they all lift they're mugs]
Neelix Ah... you look like a happy bunch.
Harry Kim We've hit a wall.
Neelix Oh, well... maybe I can help?
Tom Paris Great! You know anything about quantum warp theory or multispectral subspace engine design?
Neelix No, but I'm a quick study.
[takes a seat]
Neelix What are we working on?
B'Elanna Torres [she thinks this problem is out of Neelix's league] Do you have anything to eat?
Neelix Er, sure. There are some Kalavian biscuits somewhere in the kitchen.
B'Elanna Torres I guess I'll go find them myself.
[to Harry]
B'Elanna Torres Fill em' in.
Harry Kim [clears his throat, trying to phrase this delicately] Neelix, it would take too long to...
Neelix What are you saying? I'm not smart enough? I'll have you know I did two years as an engineer's assistant aboard a Trabalean freighter. I'm well versed in warp theory.
Tom Paris Ok. Ok. We'll tell you. We're trying to break the maximum warp barrier.
Harry Kim Nothing in the universe can go warp 10 - it's a theoretical impossibility. In principle, if you were ever to reach warp 10, you'd be travelling at infinite velocity.
Neelix Infinite velocity? Got it! So... that, that means... very fast?
Tom Paris [that is an understatement] It means that you would occupy every point in the universe simultaneously. In theory, you could go any place in the wink of an eye. Time and distance would have no meaning.
Harry Kim If Voyager achieved warp 10... we could be home in as long as it takes to push a button.
Neelix Wow! And you're working on this?
Tom Paris We discovered a new form of dilithium in the asteroid field we surveyed last month. It remains stable at a much higher warp frequency.
Harry Kim The problem is... every time we simulate crossing the transwarp threshold... the nacelles get torn off the ship.
Neelix I remember there was a time when I lost a warp nacelle going through a dark matter nebula.
Tom Paris This is a very different problem.
Neelix I realise that. I'm just using it as an example. As the ship went through the nebula, it sent out a dark matter bow wave. Eventually, so much pressure built up it tore the nacelle from its housing. Now, maybe the same thing is happening to you?
[that's got Tom thinking about something]
Harry Kim No, the simulations don't indicate any kind of subspace stress in the nacelles.
Tom Paris Wait a minute. What about the shuttle itself?
Harry Kim What do you mean?
Tom Paris [getting excited] Maybe we've been looking in the wrong place? What if the nacelles aren't being torn from the ship? What if the ship is being torn from the nacelles?
Harry Kim The hull of the shuttle is made of tritanium alloy. At the speeds we're talking about... that alloy could depolarise...
Tom Paris ...and create a velocity differential. The fuselage would be travelling at a faster rate of speed than the nacelles.
Harry Kim [Tom's enthusiasm is catching] That means we just have to set up a depolarisation matrix around the fuselage.
Tom Paris That's it! Neelix, you're a genius!
[they both give Neelix a pat on the back before leaving the Mess Hall]
Neelix [to himself] I have no idea what they just said.
[Neelix passes B'Elanna on his way back to the kitchen, taking a biscuit from the tray she's holding, leaving her wondering what went on while she was gone]
[repeated line]
The Borg We are the Borg. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile.
Seven of Nine You are individuals. You are small and you think in small terms.
Neelix Why don't we sing a song while we toil, hm? It'll cheer you up. Now, I've been studying Vulcan music. Do you know that lovely tune that starts "Oh starless night of boundless black...
Tuvok That "lovely tune" is a traditional funeral dirge.
Neelix I know. But it was the, er... the most cheerful song I could find in the Vulcan database.
The Doctor [to Tuvok] You're on your way back to being normal. Although I'm not sure how the word "normal" applies to a species that suppresses all their emotions.
Chakotay [referring to the the sensor scans he just took of that section] I'm detecting two life signs in the aeroponics bay. The sensors must be malfunctioning, they're both reading as Kes.
The Doctor Seven of Nine, how's my favorite Borg today?
Seven of Nine Annoyed.
Captain Janeway Who wanted to muck around in the dirt when you could be studying quantum mechanics?
The Doctor I'll complain if I want to. It's comforting.
Kes Is something wrong?
The Doctor Yes. Terribly wrong. Your brain is not on file.
Chakotay [loudly] You've made this one lousy day for me Torres.
Tuvok Vulcans do not smile.
Tom Paris I can't believe the Captain is allowing this. One minute you're in a coma, the next you're a born-again Klingon? I just don't get it.
B'Elanna Torres I'm not sure I get it, either. I just know this is something I have to do.
Tom Paris There must be an easier way for you to explore your spirituality. Go to church, or something?
B'Elanna Torres It wouldn't be enough.
Tom Paris Look, I'll read the scrolls, I'll learn Klingon. We'll figure this out together.
B'Elanna Torres Next time.
Tom Paris I just hope there is a next time.
B'Elanna Torres There will be.
Captain Janeway Doctor, I forgot about you.
The Doctor How flattering.
The Doctor You should know I'm a hologram and can't be bent, spindled, or mutilated, so don't bother trying.
B'Elanna Torres You know what they say: a doctor who treats himself has a p'TaH for a patient.
Kes You've never been sick or in pain. I just wish once in your life you could know what it's like, how it makes you feel vulnerable, and little, and frail. Then you'd understand.
The Doctor I don't have a life. I have a program.
Female Q Don't try to understand it; it's far beyond your limited ability to comprehend.
B'Elanna Torres Get the cheese to Sickbay.
Chakotay Captain.
Captain Janeway Is there something wrong?
Chakotay I wanted to talk to you about Lieutenant Paris. His attitude lately has been less than professional.
Captain Janeway I've noticed.
Chakotay I know crew discipline's my responsibility, but in this case I thought I should let you get involved before I took any action. In a way, Paris has been your personal reclamation project.
Captain Janeway I appreciate your bringing this to my attention, Commander, but I trust you to handle the problem any way you see fit.
The Borg You have entered grid 9-2 of subjunction 12. Proceed.
Tom Paris I'm a Pilot, not a Doctor!
Seven of Nine [Janeway and Seven are behind a forcefield on the bridge of the Dauntless, an alien ship disguised as a Starfleet vessel with Arturis, their deceiver at the helm] Where are you taking us?
Arturis [without turning around] Home.
Captain Janeway How'd you create the Starfleet Bridge? Holograms?
Arturis Particle synthesis. Beyond your understanding.
Captain Janeway Is this what your people do? Prey on innocent ships?
Arturis Innocent? Typical of Captain Janeway... self-righteous.
Captain Janeway [that gives Janeway pause for thought] If I've offended you or your people in some way... please tell me.
Arturis [wheeling around] Diplomacy, Captain? Your diplomacy destroyed my world!
Captain Janeway [aghast] What? What are you saying?
Arturis [slowly approaches them both] You negotiated an agreement with the Borg Collective - safe passage through they're space... and in return, you helped them defeat one of they're enemies.
Seven of Nine Species 8472.
Arturis In your colourful language, yes... Species 8472.
[back to Janeway]
Arturis Did it ever occur to you that there were those of us in the Delta Quadrant with a vested interest in that war?
[months of suppressed anger now comes pouring out of him]
Arturis Victory would have meant annihilation of the Borg... but you couldn't see beyond the bow of your own ship!
Captain Janeway In my estimation, Species 8472 posed a greater threat than the Borg.
Arturis Who were you to make that decision? A stranger to this quadrant!
Captain Janeway There wasn't exactly time to take a poll - I had to act quickly.
Arturis My people managed to elude the Borg for centuries. Outwitting them... always one step ahead. But in recent years, the Borg began to weaken our defences... they were closing in... and Species 8472 was our last hope to defeat them. You took that away from us! The outer colonies were the first to fall. 23 in a matter of hours. Our sentry vessels tossed aside... no defence against the storm... and by the time they had surrounded our star system... hundreds of Cubes... we had already surrendered to our own terror. A few of us managed to survive. 10... 20,000. I was fortunate. I escaped with a vessel. Alone... but alive.
[pointing at Seven but still talking to Janeway]
Arturis I don't blame them. They were just drones... acting with they're collective instinct. You... you had a choice!
Captain Janeway [more sympathetic now] I'm sorry for what happened to your people but try to understand... I couldn't have known.
Arturis It took me months to find you. I watched... and waited for my opportunity to make you pay for what you'd done. Then, the Starfleet message... and I knew that you're selfish desire to get home would surface again. That I could lure you to this vessel... that I could see to it that you'd all be assimilated and spend the rest of eternity as Borg. I was hoping to get your entire crew... but I'll settle for the two of you.
[he returns to the helm]
Arturis In a matter of hours, this ship will return to my homeworld... inside Borg space.
Seven of Nine When that happens, you will be assimilated as well.
Arturis That's irrelevant.
[to Seven]
Arturis This is what you wanted all along, isn't it... to go back to your Collective? You should thank me.
[focuses all his attention on piloting the Dauntless now, oblivious to a worried Janeway and a pensive Seven]
B'Elanna Torres [to Chakotay about the Maquis] Everyone except us is dead.
Harry Kim [commenting on Paris' fighting technique] You punch like a Ferengi.
Jarvin In case you want to take over the ship... you have our full support.
Chakotay If I ever hear you talk that way again, I will personally throw you in the brig for mutiny.
Harry Kim That'll tear the ship apart.
Chakotay Then tear her apart!
[convinced he's dying]
Tom Paris Here lies Thomas Eugene Paris, beloved mutant.
The Doctor You're too stubborn to die, Mr. Paris.
Seven of Nine [to Janeway] Your attempts to assimilate this drone will fail. You can alter our physiology but you cannot change our nature. We will betray you. We are Borg.
[Paris wants to use a shuttle for a dangerous rescue mission]
Chakotay You don't mind if the rest of us give you a little help, do you, Paris? I'd hate to lose another shuttle.
Tom Paris Your concern for my welfare is heart-warming.
Captain Janeway [tapping her comm badge after the ship shakes] Janeway to Bridge.
Chakotay We're under attack, Captain.
Captain Janeway I'm on my way.
Leonardo da Vinci hologram Earthquakes... and idiots.
Leonardo da Vinci hologram Florence be damned.
Harry Kim [very mad about Paris changing his holographic date into a cow] Tom!
Harry Kim Don't you have anything better to do?
Tom Paris Oh, boy. She really turned on you.
Harry Kim Ha-ha, very funny.
Harry Kim I could have been trampled.
Tom Paris Relax. Harry the holodeck safeties are on.
Harry Kim All right, all right you've had her fun. Now change her back.
The Doctor I programmed myself with the symptoms of a 29-hour Levodian flu. Thus I will gain the experience that you suggest would be beneficial to the performance of my duties.
[sneezes, and grabs a tissue]
The Doctor Holographic tissue paper for the holographic runny nose. Don't offer them to patients.
[blows his nose]
The Doctor Hmmm. Interesting sensation, blowing one's nose. It's my first time.
[Tuvok is setting a trap, using Tom Paris as bait]
Tom Paris Hey, Tuvok, I know it's a little late to ask, but you're sure you've got the logic of this thing worked out?
Tuvok If I am incorrect, we will know it shortly.
Tom Paris Ah, that makes me feel a whole lot better.
Tom Paris OK, everybody! Place your bets!
[holds out black top hat]
Seamus Driscol Three bob on Liam!
[puts money in top hat]
Tom Paris Three bob it is.
The Doctor Five shillings on Liam.
[puts money in top hat]
Tom Paris Awww, you'll hurt Harry's feelings.
The Doctor Oh, very well.
[takes money from top hat]
The Doctor Two shillings on Mr Kim and I'll pray for a miracle.
Dr. Zimmerman [the Doctor] It... he, means a great deal to you, doesn't he?
Kes Yes, "he" does.
Dr. Zimmerman The last beautiful woman who walked in here turned out to be him.
The Doctor I'll take that as a compliment.
B'Elanna Torres [last lines in "Barge of the Dead"] Mother? Oh god, I'm alive!
[throws her arms around Janeway]
Captain Janeway [hugs B'Elanna] Welcome back.
[Neelix is throwing assorted cooking implements at an invading Kazon soldier]
Neelix I hope that crushed your skull, Kazon pus-hog!
Leonardo da Vinci hologram There are times, Catarina, when I find myself transfixed by a shadow on the wall, or the splashing of water on a stone. I stare at it, the hours pass. The world around me drops away, replaced by worlds being created and destroyed by my imagination.
