[Dr. Phlox and Crewman Cutler are watching a movie in the ship's movie theatre]
Crewman Elizabeth Cutler
We can go if you're bored.
Dr. Phlox
No, no, I'd like to stay and see what happens.
[someone from the audience hisses for silence]
Crewman Elizabeth Cutler
You won't be disappointed. The ending's classic.
Dr. Phlox
No, not the film. I'm sensing a rising emotional undercurrent in the room. I'm curious to see if it culminates in some kind of group response.
Crewman Elizabeth Cutler
They don't have movies where you come from, do they?
Dr. Phlox
Well, we had something similar a few hundred years ago, but they lost their appeal when people discovered their real lives were more interesting.