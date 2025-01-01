Subcommander T'Pol I think you're mistaken about who's attracted to whom.

Commander Tucker Are you saying I'm attracted to you?

Subcommander T'Pol I don't need to say it, you already have.

Commander Tucker I don't remember that conversation.

Subcommander T'Pol It wasn't you, it was your clone, Sim told me.

Subcommander T'Pol He said he had feelings for me.

Commander Tucker He told you that?

Subcommander T'Pol [nodding towards the spot where Sim had stood] Standing right there.

Commander Tucker What the hell was he doing in your room?

Subcommander T'Pol Your voice is tensing up.

Commander Tucker Now you're the vocal expert?

Subcommander T'Pol I don't need to be an expert to read you.

Commander Tucker I can't believe this. I'm... I'm jealous of... myself?

Subcommander T'Pol You're jealous?

Commander Tucker No. Absolutely not. Okay, maybe, maybe I am a little.

Subcommander T'Pol Which would mean you're attracted to me.

[Trip gives her a look]

Subcommander T'Pol It goes with the assumption.

Commander Tucker What just happened here? Did we? Are we?