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About
Filmography
Linda Park
Linda Park
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Park
Linda Park
Linda Park
Date of Birth
9 July 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
For All Mankind
(2019)
6.2
The Face of Love
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2019
2013
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
6.2
The Face of Love
The Face of Love
Romantic, Drama
2013, USA
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