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Linda Park Linda Park
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Park

Linda Park

Linda Park

Date of Birth
9 July 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

For All Mankind 7.3
For All Mankind (2019)
The Face of Love 6.2
The Face of Love (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
For All Mankind 7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
The Face of Love 6.2
The Face of Love The Face of Love
Romantic, Drama 2013, USA
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