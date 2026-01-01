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The Escape Artist
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"The Escape Artist" Cast
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"The Escape Artist" cast
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David Tennant
Will Burton
Sophie Okonedo
Maggie Gardner
Toby Kebbell
Liam Foyle
Ashley Jensen
Kate Burton
Gus Barry
Brid Brennan
Richard Albrecht
Anton Lesser
Michael Cochrane
Kate Dickie
Tony Gardner
Monica Dolan
Patrick Toomey
Roy Marsden
Alistair Petrie
Stephen Wight
Tony Gardner
Nicholas Woodeson
Jeany Spark
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