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Nicholas Woodeson
Nicholas Woodeson Nicholas Woodeson
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Woodeson

Nicholas Woodeson

Nicholas Woodeson

Date of Birth
30 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Rome 8.6
Rome (2005)
Taboo 8.2
Taboo (2017)
Friday Night Dinner 8.1
Friday Night Dinner (2011)

Filmography

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare 5.8
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 7.2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2022, USA
My Father's Secrets 6.8
My Father's Secrets Les secrets de mon père
Animation, Drama 2022, Belgium / France
Firebird 7.3
Firebird Firebird
Drama 2021, Estonia / Great Britain
Baptiste 7.2
Baptiste
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Taboo 8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Disobedience 6.9
Disobedience Disobedience
Romantic, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Delicious 6.9
Delicious
Drama 2016, Great Britain
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