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Nicholas Woodeson
Nicholas Woodeson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Woodeson
Nicholas Woodeson
Nicholas Woodeson
Date of Birth
30 November 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Rome
(2005)
8.2
Taboo
(2017)
8.1
Friday Night Dinner
(2011)
Filmography
5.8
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.8
My Father's Secrets
Les secrets de mon père
Animation, Drama
2022, Belgium / France
7.3
Firebird
Firebird
Drama
2021, Estonia / Great Britain
7.2
Baptiste
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
8.2
Taboo
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2017, Great Britain
6.9
Disobedience
Disobedience
Romantic, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Delicious
Drama
2016, Great Britain
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