Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Blue Lights 2023, season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Blue Lights
Seasons
Season 3
Blue Lights
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
29 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 54 minutes
Series rating
8.0
Rate
13
votes
Blue Lights List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
The Party
Season 3
Episode 1
29 September 2025
Skipper
Season 3
Episode 2
29 September 2025
The Bird
Season 3
Episode 3
29 September 2025
The Parting Glass
Season 3
Episode 4
29 September 2025
Ordo ab Chao
Season 3
Episode 5
29 September 2025
World of Our Own
Season 3
Episode 6
29 September 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree