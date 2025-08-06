Menu
Platonic 2023 - 2025, season 2
Platonic
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
6 August 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
3 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
Platonic List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
The Engagement Party
Season 2
Episode 1
6 August 2025
The Dinner Party
Season 2
Episode 2
6 August 2025
The Bachelor Party
Season 2
Episode 3
13 August 2025
Fore!
Season 2
Episode 4
20 August 2025
Jeopardy
Season 2
Episode 5
27 August 2025
Road Trip
Season 2
Episode 6
3 September 2025
The Office Party
Season 2
Episode 7
10 September 2025
Young Darcy Mysteries
Season 2
Episode 8
17 September 2025
Boundaries
Season 2
Episode 9
24 September 2025
Brett Coyote's Last Stand
Season 2
Episode 10
1 October 2025
