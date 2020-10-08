Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Gadalka (2012), season 9
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Gadalka
Seasons
Season 9
Гадалка
12+
Season premiere
8 October 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
4.0
Rate
12
votes
Gadalka List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Вороний хлеб
Season 9
Episode 82
8 October 2020
Волкогур
Season 9
Episode 83
9 October 2020
Внебрачное ложе
Season 9
Episode 84
12 October 2020
Поводок
Season 9
Episode 85
13 October 2020
Приложение
Season 9
Episode 86
14 October 2020
Взаперти
Season 9
Episode 87
15 October 2020
Ассоль
Season 9
Episode 88
16 October 2020
Неотправленное письмо
Season 9
Episode 89
19 October 2020
Смерть от воды
Season 9
Episode 90
20 October 2020
Сутяжник
Season 9
Episode 91
21 October 2020
Ляля
Season 9
Episode 92
22 October 2020
Ловушка для души
Season 9
Episode 93
23 October 2020
Квасура
Season 9
Episode 94
26 October 2020
Порченое семя
Season 9
Episode 95
27 October 2020
Летите, голуби
Season 9
Episode 96
28 October 2020
Проклятие Аиды
Season 9
Episode 97
29 October 2020
Таксист
Season 9
Episode 98
30 October 2020
Чистая правда
Season 9
Episode 99
2 November 2020
Смех без причины
Season 9
Episode 100
3 November 2020
Тяжёлый пар
Season 9
Episode 101
4 November 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree