Gadalka (2012), season 9

Гадалка 12+
Season premiere 8 October 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 20
Runtime 8 hours 40 minutes

4.0
Rate 12 votes
Вороний хлеб
Season 9 Episode 82
8 October 2020
Волкогур
Season 9 Episode 83
9 October 2020
Внебрачное ложе
Season 9 Episode 84
12 October 2020
Поводок
Season 9 Episode 85
13 October 2020
Приложение
Season 9 Episode 86
14 October 2020
Взаперти
Season 9 Episode 87
15 October 2020
Ассоль
Season 9 Episode 88
16 October 2020
Неотправленное письмо
Season 9 Episode 89
19 October 2020
Смерть от воды
Season 9 Episode 90
20 October 2020
Сутяжник
Season 9 Episode 91
21 October 2020
Ляля
Season 9 Episode 92
22 October 2020
Ловушка для души
Season 9 Episode 93
23 October 2020
Квасура
Season 9 Episode 94
26 October 2020
Порченое семя
Season 9 Episode 95
27 October 2020
Летите, голуби
Season 9 Episode 96
28 October 2020
Проклятие Аиды
Season 9 Episode 97
29 October 2020
Таксист
Season 9 Episode 98
30 October 2020
Чистая правда
Season 9 Episode 99
2 November 2020
Смех без причины
Season 9 Episode 100
3 November 2020
Тяжёлый пар
Season 9 Episode 101
4 November 2020
