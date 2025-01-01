Menu
Vizit k Minotavru
Quotes
Vizit k Minotavru quotes
Ikonnikov
I see you don't like snakes.
Tikhonov
Why should I? They bite people.
Ikonnikov
Then let's ban cars. They kill people too.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Valentin Gaft
Sergey Shakurov
