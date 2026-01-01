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Le comte de Monte Cristo
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"Le comte de Monte Cristo" Cast
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"Le comte de Monte Cristo" cast
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Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Edmond Dantès
Ornella Muti
Jean Rochefort
Pierre Arditi
Sergio Rubini
Bertuccio
Florence Darel
Camille de La Richardais
Christopher Thompson
Maximilien Morrel
Stanislas Merhar
Albert de Morcerf
Julie Depardieu
Hélène Vincent
Heloise de Villefort
Michel Aumont
Stanislas Merhar
Christopher Thompson
Jean-Claude Brialy
Sergio Rubini
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